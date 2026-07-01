Govt directs Meta to stall rollout of WhatsApp usernames over cyberfraud risks

The ministry of electronics and information technology (MeitY) has directed Meta to not proceed with the rollout of the username feature on its messaging app WhatsApp over potential impersonation and cyberfraud issues, people aware of the matter said.

“The government has asked Meta to furnish a detailed explanation on the username feature within three days,” a person familiar with the matter said, adding that the company has also been directed to not roll out the feature until consultations on the matter conclude.

Advertisement

The directive to Meta comes amid government concerns that the feature on WhatsApp could be misused to create deceptive identities, increasing the risk of fraud and other threats to public safety. Some technology experts also warned that bad actors could exploit similar-looking usernames to impersonate users and carry out scams.

Govt inspection

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why has the Indian government asked Meta to halt the rollout of WhatsApp's username feature? ⌵ The Indian government has raised concerns that the new username feature could increase risks of impersonation, cyberfraud, and online scams, prompting it to request that Meta not proceed until consultations are complete. 2 What are the potential risks associated with WhatsApp's username feature? ⌵ The feature could facilitate impersonation and fraud by allowing users to adopt usernames closely resembling those of real individuals or institutions, making it easier for bad actors to conduct scams. 3 How is WhatsApp planning to mitigate the risks of impersonation with the new username feature? ⌵ WhatsApp has stated it will implement multiple layers of defense, including limiting contact attempts, requiring exact usernames to message, and providing information about the person contacting users, such as whether the account is newly created. 4 Should users be concerned about privacy with the introduction of usernames on WhatsApp? ⌵ While usernames enhance privacy by eliminating the need to share phone numbers, they also raise concerns about the ease of impersonation and the potential for misuse, which users should remain vigilant about. 5 What process will users follow to reserve their usernames on WhatsApp? ⌵ Users can reserve their usernames by navigating to 'Settings', then 'Account', and selecting 'Username' in the latest version of the WhatsApp app once the feature is fully launched.

On Wednesday news agency PTI reported, citing sources, that the government is examining the legal framework governing the proposed feature and its implications. Officials are assessing whether existing laws allow the government to intervene if the feature is found to increase risks for users.

While announcing the feature on Monday, WhatsApp said its users would now be able to reserve their usernames and use them to connect without having to share their phone numbers. The proposed feature has not yet been rolled out globally. So far, users have only received notifications asking them to reserve their usernames.

Advertisement

“Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There's no directory to browse and no suggestions—people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” the company wrote in a blog post on its site. The feature is particularly useful for connecting strangers, businesses, communities, or people who meet through online marketplaces, who may not want to disclose their personal mobile numbers, WhatsApp said.

However, officials at the department of telecommunications (DoT) also warned that the feature could allow overseas bad actors to create fake profiles for impersonation and fraudulent calls.

WhatsApp’s response A WhatsApp spokesperson said in response to Mint's queries, "To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well.”

Advertisement

"The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year," the spokesperson said, adding that users will still require a phone number to use WhatsApp, and that it had built multiple layers of defence against potential scams involving usernames.

"Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns," the spokesperson added.

The company also said that when the feature becomes available, it will provide users with more information about the person contacting them, including their country, whether the account is newly created, whether they are in the user's contacts, and any groups they have in common.

Advertisement

Criticism on social media In a post on X on Tuesday, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo said the feature could prove to be a disaster if WhatsApp did not put anti-abuse systems in place. “I have fought a legal case against Meta's lack of attempt to take down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into WhatsApp investment groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is to execute it in our country. So forgive me if, from a public figure's standpoint, this feature raises some serious concerns,” Warikoo wrote.

Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also warned that similar-looking usernames could become a major channel for impersonation and scams in the absence of sufficient protections.

Advertisement

Also Read | Why Meta is betting $4.5 billion on Kunal Shah and Cred

About the Author Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting expe...Read More ✕ Jatin Grover Jatin is based in New Delhi and writes on telecom and technology with a keen interest in policy and regulation. With over five years of reporting experience across Informist Media, Financial Express and now Mint, he has extensively covered the telecom, information technology, electronics and semiconductor sectors.



A commerce graduate, Jatin's work focuses on tracking industry developments, regulatory changes and policy decisions that shape India’s evolving digital ecosystem. Over the years, he has reported on key trends and shifts across these sectors, bringing clarity to complex policy and business issues.



Known for his strong news sense, Jatin focuses on breaking stories and delivering in-depth reporting that offers readers an understanding of complex topics, policy decisions and corporate developments. His work often examines the intersection of policy and business, highlighting how regulatory decisions impact industry strategy, pricing, and consumer outcomes.



He brings a strong domain understanding for Mint and his work is widely picked up by other media firms. With a focus on accuracy and depth, he aims to break down developments into clear, accessible insights for readers, while continuing to track emerging trends shaping the future of India’s telecom and technology sectors.