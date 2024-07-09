Wheel falls off from Boeing plane in Los Angeles after takeoff, no injuries reported of 180 aboard

A Boeing 757-200 operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off from Los Angeles but landed safely in Denver. No injuries were reported. This is the second incident of a Boeing plane losing a wheel after takeoff in recent months.

AFP
First Published9 Jul 2024, 08:52 AM IST
A Boeing logo is seen at the company's technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil
A Boeing logo is seen at the company’s technology and engineering center in Sao Jose dos Campos, Sao Paulo state, Brazil(Reuters / Gabriel Araujo)

A Boeing jetliner taking off from Los Angeles lost a wheel Monday, the latest in a string of safety scares for the aerospace giant.

United Airlines, which operated the Boeing 757-200, said the plane lost the wheel after leaving Los Angeles International Airport but landed safely in Denver, its intended destination.

Also Read | Kalki Box Office Day 12: Prabhas’ movie draws estimated ₹11.35 crore on Monday

"The wheel has been recovered in Los Angeles, and we are investigating what caused this event," the airline said in statement.

No injuries were reported from the ground or the 174 passengers and seven crew members on board.

It was the second time in recent months that a Boeing plane operated by United Airlines lost a wheel after taking off.

In March, a Boeing 777 bound for Japan had a tire fall off shortly after takeoff from San Francisco. The aircraft had to make an emergency landing.

Also Read | Mahanagar Gas hikes CNG & piped cooking gas prices in Mumbai from today

Boeing agreed Monday to plead guilty to fraud in a settlement with the US Department of Justice over two fatal 737 MAX crashes.

Boeing has faced renewed scrutiny of the 737 MAX this year after a fuselage door plug blew out on the same model during an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

A Boeing spokesperson said in an email that the 757-200 aircraft that took off Monday was first delivered 30 years ago in 1994.

Also Read | Hyundai under pressure from Tata, Mahindra as $3.5 billion India IPO looms

Production of the 757 model was discontinued in 2004.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating Monday's incident.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:9 Jul 2024, 08:52 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsWheel falls off from Boeing plane in Los Angeles after takeoff, no injuries reported of 180 aboard

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

338.35
09:38 AM | 9 JUL 2024
4.2 (1.26%)

Indian Oil Corporation

172.45
09:38 AM | 9 JUL 2024
2.3 (1.35%)

GAIL India

233.45
09:38 AM | 9 JUL 2024
2.95 (1.28%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

299.35
09:38 AM | 9 JUL 2024
0.1 (0.03%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

KRBL

333.95
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
25.15 (8.14%)

Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals

233.20
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
14.35 (6.56%)

Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertil

241.70
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
13.35 (5.85%)

Cera Sanitaryware

9,520.00
09:31 AM | 9 JUL 2024
512.35 (5.69%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,983.00-110.00
    Chennai
    74,128.00-691.00
    Delhi
    74,346.00-473.00
    Kolkata
    75,074.00400.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue