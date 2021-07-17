As Covid-19 cases witness a gradual decline, major IT services companies of India including TCS, Infosys and Wipro are hoping to see their employees in offices sooner or later this year as they have been working remotely for over a year in view of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

While announcing their earnings update for the quarter ended 30 June, 2021, Infosys, TCS and Wipro are now expecting their employees all over the world to return to offices, fully vaccinated, around the second half of 2021.

Recently, Bengaluru-based Wipro is likely to bring employees slowly back to work from September as vaccination gains pace, depending on the pandemic and third wave, said Saurabh Govil, chief human resources officer, Wipro.

Speaking at a press conference post company's first quarter results, Govil said, "This will vary between country by country and different stages of the pandemic. This will not be one size fits all."

The announcement comes in the backdrop that Wipro has vaccinated around 35,000 employees. Chairman Rishad Premji, during the company's 75th annual general meeting on July 14, said that close to 55% of the employees in India have been vaccinated. The company has 2 lakh employees currently.

Moreover, country's largest software company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is hoping that its over 5 lakh employees may return to the office once they are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by September this year.

Commenting on the quarterly results of Q1FY22, company's chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad stated, "...In less than two months, over half a million associates and family members and over 70 percent of our associates have been vaccinated, and we are on track to vaccinate all TCSers and families by September."

He also said, "During the months of April and May, the second wave of pandemic has been quite demanding for the TCS Family. Our thoughts are with the families who suffered personal loss despite our best efforts. I want to acknowledge the temperament and personality of our associates who stood by each other in these stressful times."

Rival company, Infosys' COO U B Pravin Rao answered several questions including that of resuming work from office from more employees during press conference post Q1 results.

Rao said that Infosys' 98% of employees are working from home globally. He also hoped that over next six months, "we expect 20-30% of people to start coming to work from office."

"This will vary to geographies, depend on nature of projects, individual preferences," he added.

Back home, Rao informed that in India, 58% of employees have got one dose, 10% have got both doses of vaccines, while adding, "We can see increased number of people coming to office to work this quarter."

Apart from this, the three major IT services companies of India are also expecting to hire over 1 lakh college graduates combined this fiscal year.

