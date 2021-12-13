When companies fire their auditors, timing is clue to future trouble

Companies are meant to alert investors to disputes between them and their auditors under securities rules. But firms that fire their auditors typically keep quiet about any underlying tensions, the two accounting professors found. “Neither the company nor the auditor wants to air dirty laundry by disclosing disputes. It could create legal liability and also reputational risk," said Jeffrey Burks of the University of Notre Dame, who co-wrote the study with Jennifer Sustersic Stevens of Ohio University.