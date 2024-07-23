When companies speak out on hot political issues, they often get it wrong

The conclusions

When we asked people what they thought of the other person, we found that the people who expressed ambivalence took a hit. When the person was on the opposite side of the mask-mandate debate from our participants, participants didn’t like that person regardless of the ambivalence that was expressed. And when the person was on the same side, people liked the ambivalent version even less than if the person took a one-sided stance. They seemed to think ambivalent people aren’t committed enough on the issue.