India's second-largest IT services company Infosys on Wednesday announced its first quarterly earnings for FY22, in which, the IT giant said that the company had logged its highest Q1 profit in a decade.

Speaking at the press conference hosted virtually, Infosys COO U B Pravin Rao answered several questions including that of resuming work from office from more employees.

During the press conference, Rao said that Infosys' 98% of employees are working from home globally. He also hoped that over next six months, "we expect 20-30% of people to start coming to work from office."

"This will vary to geographies, depend on nature of projects, individual preferences," he added.

Back home, Rao informed that in India, 58% of employees have got one dose, 10% have got both doses of vaccines, while adding, "We can see increased number of people coming to office to work this quarter."

Earlier this week, rival TCS had said that it is hoping that its over 5 lakh employees may return to the office once they are vaccinated against the novel coronavirus by September this year.

Commenting on the quarterly results of Q1FY22, company's chief of global human resources Milind Lakkad stated, "...In less than two months, over half a million associates and family members and over 70 percent of our associates have been vaccinated, and we are on track to vaccinate all TCSers and families by September."

Furthermore, Infosys, in its Q1FY22 results quoted that it plans to hire 35,000 college graduates for FY22 globally, according to Chief Operating Officer Pravin Rao. Infosys had a total employee base of 2.67 lakh at the end of June quarter, as compared to 2.59 lakh in the March quarter.

“As the demand for digital talent explodes, rising attrition in the industry poses a near-term challenge. We plan to meet this demand by expanding our hiring program of college graduates for FY 22 to 35,000 globally," he said.

Voluntary attrition in IT services at Infosys rose to 13.9% in the June quarter as compared to 10.9% in the March quarter. However, the attrition level is down from 15.6% reported in the June quarter of the previous year.

“We rolled out several intense employee engagement initiatives including career acceleration opportunities, compensation reviews and learning & development interventions," COO Rao said.

Infosys Results

Bengaluru-based Infosys today reported a 22.7% jump in quarterly profit with consolidated net profit rising to ₹5,195 crore in the three months to June 30, from a year earlier, while revenue from operations climbed 17.9% to ₹27,896 crore.

Large deal flows remained strong with TCV of $2.6 billion in June quarter. Operating margin for the quarter was robust at 23.7%.

In constant currency terms, revenues grew by 16.9% YoY and 4.8% QoQ while digital revenues were at 53.9% of total revenues.

