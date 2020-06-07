When job loss helps build a dream career

Making the move sometimes takes longer than expected. Having worked in the manufacturing industry for some years, Sudeepta Sahu, 33, was shocked to lose her job in 2012. After all, her friends were still working and there was no recession to blame. But after the initial anxiety, she realized that it was not her fault. She completed an MBA, worked in a few more companies in the manufacturing unit before realizing that she did not just want to scale and build teams for others, but do it for herself as well. In 2019, Sahu launched healthy snacks startup, SnackPot.