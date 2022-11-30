When layoffs happen at tech companies, this position is the first to go4 min read . Updated: 30 Nov 2022, 08:04 PM IST
Few professionals have felt the whiplash more than recruiters as big tech’s long-running hiring boom fades out
Companies couldn’t hire enough recruiters to help fill all of the open technology positions they had a year ago. Now many tech-talent seekers are job-hunting themselves.