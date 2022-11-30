When layoffs happen at tech companies, this position is the first to go

Flush with work for much of the last decade, recruiters got even busier over the past two years. Meta and other companies bet big that the pandemic surge in consumer online activity would continue at the same clip and tried to scoop up even more tech talent. Last April, companies were advertising more than 10,000 openings for tech recruiters, more than double over a year earlier, according to ZipRecruiter—even as rising interest rates, inflation and other signs of slowed growth were emerging.

