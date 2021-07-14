When Paytm founder quipped: Going to 'copy' this idea from Zomato

Another closely watched initial public offering is the pending deal by digital payment startup Paytm. These two unicorns -- or privately held startups valued at at least $1 billion -- are coming to a market already enjoying blockbuster listings for a few months. About $5.6 billion has been raised in initial public offerings on Indian stock exchanges so far in 2021, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. UBS Group AG expects the annual tally to be more than double last year’s $4.6 billion.