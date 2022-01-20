"For me, Paytm has always been the go to app for UPI. But yeah, the contact thingy of Gpay is better, so 1:1 transactions are easier with Gpay. For Merchant and QR, Paytm best," Ishant Juyal said in a tweet.
One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO but a 27% plunge in its 18 November debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s.
Shares of Paytm slipped to an all-time low of ₹990 on the BSE by falling over 4% in Wednesday's trading session.The stock of the digital payments and financial services firm is now down over 53% from its IPO issue price of ₹2,150 after its dismal listing and a spate of bearish views.
The company recorded over 4-fold jump in loan disbursals during the October-December 2021 period with 44 lakh loans worth ₹2,180 crore disbursed from its platform as against 8.81 lakh loans worth ₹470 crore in the year-ago period.
During the quarter ending September, Paytm's net losses increased marginally to ₹473.5 crore from from ₹436.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations grew 64% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,090 crore. The company is yet to release its earnings for the third quarter (Q3FY22).
