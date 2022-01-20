Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma took a random Twitter user by surprise after he reached out for feedback through a direct text message.

The user, Ishant Juyal, was earlier involved in Twitter thread which talked about the everyday usage of a finTech app for payments and other transactions.

"For me, Paytm has always been the go to app for UPI. But yeah, the contact thingy of Gpay is better, so 1:1 transactions are easier with Gpay. For Merchant and QR, Paytm best," Ishant Juyal said in a tweet.

Spotting the discussion on the social media platform, Sharma slid into the DM of the user asking for feedback. “Hola Ishant," Sharma texted him.

“What will make Paytm be the go to app for 1:1 payments for you? Give me feedback as a product manager and user. TIA," he said.

Juyal was ecstatic with the message from the Paytm founder and shared the excitement on his timeline.

"Imagine being the Founder of Paytm and reaching out to users for feedback. Still can't believe this happened. Who said tweeting won't take you places?," Juyal tweeted later.

Who said tweeting won't take you places? 😂@vijayshekhar pic.twitter.com/hkB0ZRrIjL — Ishant Juyal (@juyal_ishant) January 19, 2022

One 97 Communications Ltd., Paytm’s parent company, raised $2.5 billion in its IPO but a 27% plunge in its 18 November debut made it one of the worst initial showings by a major technology firm since the dot-com bubble era of the late 1990s.

Shares of Paytm slipped to an all-time low of ₹990 on the BSE by falling over 4% in Wednesday's trading session.The stock of the digital payments and financial services firm is now down over 53% from its IPO issue price of ₹2,150 after its dismal listing and a spate of bearish views.

The company recorded over 4-fold jump in loan disbursals during the October-December 2021 period with 44 lakh loans worth ₹2,180 crore disbursed from its platform as against 8.81 lakh loans worth ₹470 crore in the year-ago period.

During the quarter ending September, Paytm's net losses increased marginally to ₹473.5 crore from from ₹436.7 crore in the year-ago quarter. Its revenue from operations grew 64% year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,090 crore. The company is yet to release its earnings for the third quarter (Q3FY22).

