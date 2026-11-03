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When Reliance, Thala Ajith joined hands! Mukesh Ambani's FMCG segment expands Independence biscuit portfolio; 9 variants

RELIANCE
Bobins Vayalil Abraham
Published3 Nov 2026, 12:10 PM IST
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The expanded portfolio, comprises 28 new stock-keeping units.
The expanded portfolio, comprises 28 new stock-keeping units.

Reliance Consumer Products Ltd (RCPL), the FMCG arm of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Monday announced an expanded Independence biscuit portfolio with nine variants to strengthen its presence in the segment through affordable pricing and a wider product range.

The expanded portfolio, comprising 28 new stock-keeping units (SKUs), will be available across Tamil Nadu and will be gradually launched in other markets, the company said in a statement.

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Reliance's new biscuit portfolio

The new range includes Independence Power Up, Independence Butter Bliss, Independence Milky Power, Independence Marie Prime, Independence Coco Vanilla & Chocolate, Independence CremYum Orange, Independence CremYum Choco, Independence Coco Bourbon and Independence Glucose Boost.

Among the new offerings, Independence Power Up and Independence Milky Power are leading the portfolio expansion. Independence Power Up combines milk, glucose and protein in a single biscuit, offering a differentiated product within the everyday biscuit category.

The products will be available in trial packs priced at 5, sharing packs at 10 and larger home packs ranging between 40 and 125.

The expanded portfolio will be distributed through general trade, national and regional modern trade, e-commerce, Reliance Retail and wholesale channels.

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Reliance joins hands with Ajith

The launch of Independence Power Up is also supported by the company's brand association with Ajith Kumar Racing. The association aims to improve the product's visibility and consumer awareness in Tamil Nadu by connecting its positioning with the performance-driven image of motorsport.

RCPL said Tamil Nadu is a key market for its biscuit business, with increased production capacity expected to support expansion plans and help widen consumer reach.

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Power Up combines milk, glucose and protein in a single biscuit, offering a differentiated proposition in the everyday biscuit category.

"Tamil Nadu is a key market for our biscuit business, and our focus is on expanding our portfolio to address evolving consumer preferences while building scale," said RCPL Director T Krishnakumar.

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Milk biscuits are well established in household consumption, and the company is building on this familiarity with Power Up through a combination of milk, glucose and protein, he added.

Also Read | Mukesh Ambani’s telecom quest: losing Infocomm to listing Jio

RCPL is pursuing a two-pronged strategy to build its biscuit business, with Independence focused on scaling up through a broad portfolio of everyday and indulgent products, while Maliban, its joint venture partner and a leading Sri Lankan biscuit maker, brings its expertise to differentiated premium offerings.

The strategy is aimed at catering to diverse consumer preferences and consumption occasions by combining wider market reach with differentiated products, the company said.

About the Author

Bobins Vayalil Abraham

Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More

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