When Roy’s Sahara walked on the wrong side of the law, and lost
Mumbai: Subrata Roy’s death brings into focus the slew of litigation surrounding the Sahara group, and in particular the ₹25,000 crore lying with the capital markets regulator for distribution to its investors. Criminal proceedings initiated against Roy, experts said, will be suspended following his death.