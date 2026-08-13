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When silence isn't golden: The rift that ended N Chandrasekaran's Tata tenure

T. SurendarSatish John
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
N. Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022.
N. Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022.(Reuters)
Summary

N Chandrasekaran's resignation as Tata Sons chairman reveals a breakdown in communication, highlighting complications with board decisions and unresolved leadership gaps. It raises fundamental questions about trust and governance in a complex corporate landscape.

Gift this article

The most revealing sentence in N Chandrasekaran's resignation letter was not that he had decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons.

The most revealing sentence in N Chandrasekaran's resignation letter was not that he had decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons.

It was his explanation of why.

It was his explanation of why.

After recounting that both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended a five-year extension to his tenure, and that Tata Sons's nomination and remuneration committee had endorsed it, Chandrasekaran wrote that the proposal "was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it". Six months had passed since the February board meeting and a decision was not forthcoming — leaving a gap in leadership clarity, which he said was essential for employees, investors, partners, and other stakeholders.

The unnamed board member may never be identified publicly by Chandrasekaran.

Also Read | Chandra's tenure a tale of two halves for the Tata Group

But the fact that the resignation was as much a surprise to Tata insiders as much as the rest of the world underscored something bigger than a failed reappointment. It pointed to a breakdown in communication between the owners of India's largest business house and its most powerful professional executive.

History redux

It is a familiar story in Bombay House.

A decade ago, the relationship between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry had deteriorated to the point where communication had virtually ceased before Mistry's dramatic removal as chairman in 2016. The resulting legal battle consumed years and left lasting scars on the Tata Group.

About two-and-a-half decades earlier, a younger Ratan Tata had to deal with professional satraps in the group such as Russi Mody of what is today Tata Steel and Taj Hotels's Ajit Kerkar while taking the mantle over from JRD Tata.

Today, history appears to have echoed itself, albeit under very different circumstances.

For much of Chandrasekaran's tenure there was little organised resistance to his leadership. Personally chosen by Ratan Tata after the Mistry ouster, he inherited extraordinary operational freedom. As Ratan Tata gradually withdrew from day-to-day affairs and later passed away, Chandrasekaran came to dominate the group's strategic direction with few visible checks on his authority.

Also Read | Tata Group’s market value tripled during Chandra’s tenure

That freedom allowed him to pursue some of the boldest investments in the Tata Group's recent history. Billions of dollars were committed to semiconductor manufacturing under the government's incentive programme, Tata Digital continued to absorb large amounts of capital in pursuit of an uncertain digital strategy, while Air India embarked on a turnaround that Chandrasekaran himself acknowledged could take at least a decade.

A new chair

The balance of power changed when Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts. The appointment fundamentally altered the governance equation.

Tata Trusts, with its controlling 66% stake in Tata Sons, became the effective overseer of Chandrasekaran's investment decisions. Ironically, the Tata Sons chairman had earlier overseen the performance of Trent, the retail company headed by Noel Tata.

Noel inherited the responsibility of evaluating the big decisions taken for the group by Chandrasekharan. As scrutiny over the returns from businesses such as Air India and Tata Digital intensified, differences between the owners and executive leadership were increasingly difficult to paper over.

Reports spoke of differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, while the resignation of Tata family member Mehli Mistry from one of the trusts, citing differences between the owners and executive leadership, added to speculation that the relationship had deteriorated. Leadership changes involving long-time Chandrasekaran associate Vijay Singh and questions surrounding the role of director Venu Srinivasan reinforced the perception that influence within the group was shifting.

Also Read | Chandrasekaran exits Tata Sons: How will the next chairman be chosen?

Whether every reported episode reflected a coordinated power struggle is impossible to establish conclusively. But taken together they suggested an organisation where communication between ownership and management had broken down.

Difficult handovers

The Tata Group has never found succession easy.

When Ratan Tata first searched for his successor, Noel Tata, despite belonging to the Tata family, was not viewed as the natural heir. Cyrus Mistry – part of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, the largest corporate shareholder in Tata Sons – emerged an unexpected choice late in 2012.

Chandrasekaran himself was, in many ways, another unconventional selection—a successful technology executive but with no prior experience running a conglomerate with interests spanning steel, automobiles, airlines, hotels, retail, and electronics.

His resignation now leaves Tata Sons with barely six months to identify another leader for an organisation that is considerably more complex than it was in 2017. The next chairman will inherit not only Air India's long turnaround and the group's semiconductor ambitions, but also the challenge of rebuilding trust between owners and management.

The lesson extends beyond the Tata Group. Infosys experienced a similar rupture when founder N. R. Narayana Murthy and then-CEO Vishal Sikka drifted apart over the limits of founder influence. Once communication stopped, the relationship proved impossible to repair.

Corporate governance ultimately rests not on ownership structures or board resolutions but on trust between owners and professional managers. Chandrasekaran's resignation suggests that those conversations had stopped long before his letter reached the Tata Sons board.

Also Read | Timeline: From Ratan Tata's death to Chandra's exit

The next chair at Tata Sons and its controlling shareholders could take a cue from the descendants of Henry Ford. Weeks before Chandrasekaran was appointed Tata Sons chair, in an interview William Clay Ford Jr, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. offered his thoughts on avoiding leadership spats. “There is no magic formula, it is about two people. People have to work at relationships... Trust is important, communication is very important,” said Ford, who continues to chair the eponymous company. “…if there is an issue, we bring it up right away. …I spend a lot of my time on in making sure that there are no surprises.”

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Topics

Meet the Author

T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhen silence isn't golden: The rift that ended N Chandrasekaran's Tata tenure

When silence isn't golden: The rift that ended N Chandrasekaran's Tata tenure

T. SurendarSatish John
5 min read13 Aug 2026, 06:00 AM IST
N. Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022.
N. Chandrasekaran, 63, was appointed chair of Tata Sons, the principal investment holding company of the $400-billion Tata Group, in February 2017 and received a second five-year term in 2022.(Reuters)
Summary

N Chandrasekaran's resignation as Tata Sons chairman reveals a breakdown in communication, highlighting complications with board decisions and unresolved leadership gaps. It raises fundamental questions about trust and governance in a complex corporate landscape.

Gift this article

The most revealing sentence in N Chandrasekaran's resignation letter was not that he had decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons.

The most revealing sentence in N Chandrasekaran's resignation letter was not that he had decided to step down as chairman of Tata Sons.

It was his explanation of why.

It was his explanation of why.

After recounting that both the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust and the Sir Ratan Tata Trust had unanimously recommended a five-year extension to his tenure, and that Tata Sons's nomination and remuneration committee had endorsed it, Chandrasekaran wrote that the proposal "was not carried through because one of the Board Members did not support it". Six months had passed since the February board meeting and a decision was not forthcoming — leaving a gap in leadership clarity, which he said was essential for employees, investors, partners, and other stakeholders.

The unnamed board member may never be identified publicly by Chandrasekaran.

Also Read | Chandra's tenure a tale of two halves for the Tata Group

But the fact that the resignation was as much a surprise to Tata insiders as much as the rest of the world underscored something bigger than a failed reappointment. It pointed to a breakdown in communication between the owners of India's largest business house and its most powerful professional executive.

History redux

It is a familiar story in Bombay House.

A decade ago, the relationship between Ratan Tata and Cyrus Mistry had deteriorated to the point where communication had virtually ceased before Mistry's dramatic removal as chairman in 2016. The resulting legal battle consumed years and left lasting scars on the Tata Group.

About two-and-a-half decades earlier, a younger Ratan Tata had to deal with professional satraps in the group such as Russi Mody of what is today Tata Steel and Taj Hotels's Ajit Kerkar while taking the mantle over from JRD Tata.

Today, history appears to have echoed itself, albeit under very different circumstances.

For much of Chandrasekaran's tenure there was little organised resistance to his leadership. Personally chosen by Ratan Tata after the Mistry ouster, he inherited extraordinary operational freedom. As Ratan Tata gradually withdrew from day-to-day affairs and later passed away, Chandrasekaran came to dominate the group's strategic direction with few visible checks on his authority.

Also Read | Tata Group’s market value tripled during Chandra’s tenure

That freedom allowed him to pursue some of the boldest investments in the Tata Group's recent history. Billions of dollars were committed to semiconductor manufacturing under the government's incentive programme, Tata Digital continued to absorb large amounts of capital in pursuit of an uncertain digital strategy, while Air India embarked on a turnaround that Chandrasekaran himself acknowledged could take at least a decade.

A new chair

The balance of power changed when Noel Tata became chairman of Tata Trusts. The appointment fundamentally altered the governance equation.

Tata Trusts, with its controlling 66% stake in Tata Sons, became the effective overseer of Chandrasekaran's investment decisions. Ironically, the Tata Sons chairman had earlier overseen the performance of Trent, the retail company headed by Noel Tata.

Noel inherited the responsibility of evaluating the big decisions taken for the group by Chandrasekharan. As scrutiny over the returns from businesses such as Air India and Tata Digital intensified, differences between the owners and executive leadership were increasingly difficult to paper over.

Reports spoke of differences between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons, while the resignation of Tata family member Mehli Mistry from one of the trusts, citing differences between the owners and executive leadership, added to speculation that the relationship had deteriorated. Leadership changes involving long-time Chandrasekaran associate Vijay Singh and questions surrounding the role of director Venu Srinivasan reinforced the perception that influence within the group was shifting.

Also Read | Chandrasekaran exits Tata Sons: How will the next chairman be chosen?

Whether every reported episode reflected a coordinated power struggle is impossible to establish conclusively. But taken together they suggested an organisation where communication between ownership and management had broken down.

Difficult handovers

The Tata Group has never found succession easy.

When Ratan Tata first searched for his successor, Noel Tata, despite belonging to the Tata family, was not viewed as the natural heir. Cyrus Mistry – part of the Shapoorji Pallonji family, the largest corporate shareholder in Tata Sons – emerged an unexpected choice late in 2012.

Chandrasekaran himself was, in many ways, another unconventional selection—a successful technology executive but with no prior experience running a conglomerate with interests spanning steel, automobiles, airlines, hotels, retail, and electronics.

His resignation now leaves Tata Sons with barely six months to identify another leader for an organisation that is considerably more complex than it was in 2017. The next chairman will inherit not only Air India's long turnaround and the group's semiconductor ambitions, but also the challenge of rebuilding trust between owners and management.

The lesson extends beyond the Tata Group. Infosys experienced a similar rupture when founder N. R. Narayana Murthy and then-CEO Vishal Sikka drifted apart over the limits of founder influence. Once communication stopped, the relationship proved impossible to repair.

Corporate governance ultimately rests not on ownership structures or board resolutions but on trust between owners and professional managers. Chandrasekaran's resignation suggests that those conversations had stopped long before his letter reached the Tata Sons board.

Also Read | Timeline: From Ratan Tata's death to Chandra's exit

The next chair at Tata Sons and its controlling shareholders could take a cue from the descendants of Henry Ford. Weeks before Chandrasekaran was appointed Tata Sons chair, in an interview William Clay Ford Jr, executive chairman of Ford Motor Co. offered his thoughts on avoiding leadership spats. “There is no magic formula, it is about two people. People have to work at relationships... Trust is important, communication is very important,” said Ford, who continues to chair the eponymous company. “…if there is an issue, we bring it up right away. …I spend a lot of my time on in making sure that there are no surprises.”

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

T. Surendar

T. Surendar is a senior journalist at Mint with nearly three decades of experience covering businessRead more

, markets, and corporate India. Since beginning his career in 1996, he has built a reputation for insight-driven reporting on corporate strategy, with a particular focus on India’s large, family-owned businesses and their evolution.<br><br>At Mint, he writes on corporate strategy, market trends, and regulatory developments, bringing depth and clarity to complex business stories. Over the years, he has worked with leading publications including India Today and Businessworld, and was part of the founding editorial teams of Forbes India and Fortune India. Most recently, he served as managing editor at The Morning Context, where he led long-form and investigative journalism.<br><br>Earlier in his career, Surendar served as national business features editor at The Times of India, India’s largest-circulated English daily, where he broke several important stories, including the one on the Apollo Hospitals chain losing out on their Sri Lankan venture and the guar gum trading scam.<br><br>Prior to his journalism career, Surendar worked across the pharmaceutical, industrial automation, and diamond jewellery sectors, and also as an equity analyst—experience that informs his nuanced understanding of corporate strategy and markets.<br><br>Surendar is known for breaking trend-defining stories and producing authoritative explainers on key corporate developments, including succession planning at Reliance Industries. He has interviewed some of India’s most influential business leaders, including Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata, Kumar Mangalam Birla, Anand Mahindra, and Dilip Shanghvi.<br><br>A Chevening Scholar in Journalism, he completed a specialised programme at the University of Westminster, and has also undergone a Newsroom Leadership Program conducted by Columbia University. He holds a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and has taught journalism courses at the University of Mumbai.<br><br>He has moderated and conducted high-profile discussions at forums such as Fortune India’s Most Powerful Women event. His work is defined by rigour, independence, and a commitment to helping readers understand the strategic forces shaping corporate India.

Read Less
Satish John

Satish John serves as the Managing Editor at Mint, bringing over 30 years of experience in business Read more

journalism. He began his career in 1996 as a reporter at the Telegraph after a brief stint in the corporate sector. During his three decades of journalism, Satish has written on almost all sectors, including conglomerates, power, metals and mining, aviation and auto. Before joining Mint in 2022 (this is his second stint with the paper after earlier working from 2008 to 2011), Satish worked at The Economic Times and DNA. At Mint, Satish oversees the corporate, banking and markets coverage. One of his key roles is to manage news reporting teams and ensure their coordination across cities. The other important role he plays is in helping the paper get big news scoops and stories. His colleagues say he is a great raconteur and always has some interesting stories about promoters and companies. These days, Satish is exploring podcasts and AI tools to better tell stories and reach a wider audience. Inside the newsroom, reporters and editors continue to ideate with Satish to better their stories.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeCompaniesNewsWhen silence isn't golden: The rift that ended N Chandrasekaran's Tata tenure
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