When will IndiGo flight operations stabilise? Airline shares new date amid disruptions

IndiGo said on Sunday that it now expects its flight operations to return to normal by December 10, bringing forward its earlier estimate and signalling a quicker-than-expected recovery in its schedules.

The country's largest carrier had earlier said that corrective actions were underway and that stable flight operations would be fully restored only by February 10 next year.

IndiGo operations across India remained severely disrupted for the sixth straight day on 7 December, with as many as 650 flights cancelled across several airports on Sunday. This widespread chaos has left thousands of passengers stranded and increasingly frustrated.