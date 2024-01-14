When Wipro rejected Narayana Murthy's job application: Infosys founder tells the untold origin story
Infosys founder Narayana Murthy revealed that Wipro turned down his job application, leading to the creation of Infosys as a major rival in the IT industry.
Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy shared a significant moment in Infosys' history, shedding light on a hiring misstep by Wipro's founder, Azim Premji. Narayana Murthy disclosed that Wipro had turned down his job application, setting the stage for the creation of Infosys, a formidable rival in the IT industry.