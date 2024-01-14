Infosys founder N.R. Narayana Murthy shared a significant moment in Infosys' history, shedding light on a hiring misstep by Wipro's founder, Azim Premji. Narayana Murthy disclosed that Wipro had turned down his job application, setting the stage for the creation of Infosys, a formidable rival in the IT industry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Azim Premji later admitted to Murthy that neglecting to hire him was a major mistake, the Infosys founder revealed during a recent interview with CNBC-TV18. "Azim once told me that one of the biggest mistakes he committed was not to hire me," Murthy told CNBC-TV18.

As of January 12, Infosys boasts a valuation of ₹6.65 lakh crore, while Wipro stands at ₹2.43 lakh crore.

Before launching Infosys, Murthy's career included a stint as a research associate at IIM Ahmedabad, where he played a pivotal role in developing the BASIC interpreter for Electronics Corporation of India. Prior to Infosys, his attempt at founding Softronics ended in failure, leading him to join Patni Computer Systems in Pune.

LiveMint earlier reported that Narayana Murthy and wife Sudha Murty's published biography 'An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy' has been the source of many anecdotes about the billionaire businessman. From being made to sleep on a box in a storeroom, to the “big regret", the book has offered a plethora of narratives of Narayana Murthy.

Recently, Infosys co-founder Narayana Murthy hit the headlines when he said that he worked 70 hours a week when setting up the company, and suggested young Indians to work at least 70 hours per week. Murthy told The Economic Times that he worked more than 85 to 90 hours a week until 1994.

Meanwhile, Narayana Murthy expressed regret about excluding his wife, Sudha Murty, from the company despite her being "more qualified" than the first seven employees of what is now one of India's largest IT companies. Calling it in retrospect the "wrongly idealistic" choice, Murthy told CNBC-TV18 he then thought it best to keep all family out of business.

Leaders who made it big post-rejection Before co-founding Apple and revolutionizing the tech world, Steve Jobs was denied a job at Atari for lacking "basic manners." Similarly, Walt Disney, a man who brought Mickey Mouse to life, was once fired from a newspaper for “lacking imagination and having no good ideas".

Meanwhile, Arianna Huffington was rejected by 36 publishers before finding success with her book "The Huffington Post," Arianna went on to build a digital media empire known for its innovative approach to news and content creation.

