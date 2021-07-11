Where Britney Spears lives: Inside the pop star’s property portfolio

The pop star was 19 when she purchased this Hollywood Hills home via a shell company, Coastal Operatives, according to property records. The 2001 purchase price could not be determined. The gated property, which is 0.43 acres, is at the end of a steep driveway and has views of the Sunset Strip, according to Realtor.com. (News Corp, owner of The Wall Street Journal, also operates Realtor.com under license from the National Association of Realtors.) After two years, Ms. Spears sold the house to Ms. Murphy. The house was later renovated, according to building permits in the city of Los Angeles, and it now has an elevator, wine cellar and indoor-outdoor living spaces, according to Zillow.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}