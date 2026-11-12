Alice Huang, also known as Alice Wong and Huang Le, the Singapore-based business executive with whom Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair, is currently living in China, Bloomberg has reported. US intelligence believes that the shadowy figure, who does not have a well-documented public profile, was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to gather insights on American AI hardware, influence export policy discussions, and get close to Nvidia's leadership.

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Alice Huang living in Beijing According to Bloomberg, Alice Huang, who has been described as the founder of Singapore-based cloud provider Megaspeed International, has returned to her home country, China, and is currently living in Beijing with the knowledge of security officials.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Where is Alice Huang reportedly living? ⌵ Bloomberg reported that Alice Huang has returned to China and is living in Beijing. The report said it was unclear when or why she moved there or what she is doing. 2 What other names is Alice Huang known by? ⌵ The articles identify Alice Huang as also known as Alice Wong and Huang Le. 3 Why do US officials suspect Alice Huang of spying for China? ⌵ According to the reports, US officials believe she was recruited by China’s Ministry of State Security to gather information about American AI hardware, influence export-policy discussions and get close to Nvidia’s leadership. These are allegations, not established findings. 4 What was Alice Huang’s role at Megaspeed International? ⌵ She was described as the founder of the Singapore-based cloud provider and reportedly served as its managing director from March to November 2023. Megaspeed has been reported to be under US investigation over potential chip smuggling; the company and Nvidia have denied wrongdoing. 5 What was Alice Huang’s relationship with Jensen Huang? ⌵ Jensen Huang admitted to having an extramarital affair with Alice Huang. The reports say it is unclear when they first met or how long the relationship lasted.

Also Read | Nvidia preparing to oust Jensen Huang after second affair with employee

Not much is known about the background of Alice Huang, though some reports say she began her career as a journalist with Hunan TV and state broadcaster CCTV. She is also said to have worked at HSBC’s Hong Kong private banking arm and at CITIC Securities, a Chinese investment bank. It is yet unclear how and when she pivoted into being a top business executive.

According to Bloomberg, it wasn’t immediately clear when or why the suspected Chinese spy traveled to the capital, nor what she may be engaged in.

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Alice Huang built a mega business out of nowhere Like its founder Alice Huang, Megaspeed also has an opaque history, before emerging as one of the largest buyer of Nvidia’s chips in Southeast Asia. Megaspeed was spun off from 7Road Holdings Ltd, one of China’s largest video game enterprises, in 2023, just months after the then US President Joe Biden imposed sweeping restrictions on shipments of advanced AI chips to the country.

It was originally called Huang Le Ltd and later renamed as Megaspeed and sold to a shell company in Singapore. Alice Huang is said to have served as the managing director of Megaspeed International for eight months, from March to November 2023.

Also Read | What we know about Kimberly Powell with whom Jensen Huang had an affair?

It is believed that Megaspeed, which was an official Nvidia Cloud Partner with preferential access to the company’s most advanced chips and had listed Alibaba Group Holding among its clients, was a cover to smuggle the banned GPUs to China.

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Trade records show that Megaspeed has since imported goods worth more than a thousand times its cash balance in 2023. Its imports of Nvidia products have topped $4.6 billion.

Alice Huang's relationship with Jensen Huang According to US officials, Alice Huang was recruited by China's Ministry of State Security (MSS) to act as an intelligence operative to get close to Jensen Huang and facilitate the Chinese companies' access to the most advanced chips needed to train AI models.

Though they have been seen together a couple of times, it is not clear when and how Jensen Huang and Alice Huang met for the first time, or how long the affair lasted.

About the Author Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In ...Read More ✕ Bobins Vayalil Abraham Bobins loves telling the human side of all stories, from the intersection of geopolitics, international relations, and conflicts around the world. In his nearly one-and-a-half-decade career as a journalist, Bobins has covered South Asia, the Middle East, and North America, from elections to mass protests and conflicts.

Bobins has also done extensive reporting on environmental issues, climate change, and sustainability, focusing on solutions and people working to make the planet a better place to live.

In 2018, Bobins was awarded by Times Internet for the impact of his story on Delhi tree cuttings. Bobins also loves telling the stories of Indian startups and the journey of their founders.

Total Years of Experience: 14

Years of experience at LM: Bobins has been a part of Live Mint since February 2026

Interests: When he is not tracking conflicts, Bobins loves to cook, travel across India, click photos, and watch documentaries on history. Past Experience: Before joining Live Mint, Bobins worked with The Indian Express, where he led the Global Breaking News coverage, Indiatimes, where he led the news team, covering everything trending, ANI, where the focus of his coverage was South Asia, and NBS News.

Current Role: Bobins is currently working as an Assistant Editor at Live Mint.