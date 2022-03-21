Where is Elon Musk headed to next? Read here to find out

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Tesla Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk appears to be headed to Berlin from Austin, Texas, the Twitter user @ElonJet, who tracks the movements of Musk's private jet, posted on Monday. This comes in the wake of Tesla receiving a conditional go-ahead for its gigafactory near Berlin earlier in March, ending months of delay for the plant. Additionally, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will visit the factory on Tuesday.

Just earlier this month, Tesla received the conditional license to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide, Germany, the local environmental ministry in Brandenburg said on Friday.

Just earlier this month, Tesla received the conditional license to begin production at its electric vehicle (EV) factory and adjacent battery plant in Gruenheide, Germany, the local environmental ministry in Brandenburg said on Friday.

Tracking Musk's movement, Twitter user @ElonJet tweeted, "it would appear Elon Took off from Austin headed to Berlin on N502SX, the third SpaceX Gulfstream Aircraft."

The factory, which Tesla has begun constructing under pre-approval permits, is set to produce over 500,000 battery-electric vehicles a year, while the battery plant will generate over 50 gigawatt hours (GWh) per year - outstripping European competitors on both fronts.

The move comes on the back of fears that Tesla could earlier lose the water supply contract for its long-delayed German plant if environmental groups win a court case challenging a licence granted to its water supplier at a hearing next week.

The Frankfurt Oder administrative court heard on March 4 a complaint filed by local groups claiming the Brandenburg environmental ministry carried out insufficient checks before granting the licence to the Wasserverband Strausberg-Erkner (WSE) utility.

The U.S. automaker reported record vehicle deliveries in the last quarter of 2021, but CFO Zach Kirkhorn said last month that ramping up both the Berlin and Austin plants was needed to make up for production lost earlier last year to supply chain and logistics issues.

Elon Musk had expressed his irritation at Germany's complex bureaucracy on multiple occasions, arguing it is at odds with the urgency needed to fight climate change.

But activists in Brandenburg raised numerous red flags against Musk's factory on environmental grounds, expressing concern about everything from the trees cleared for the plant to an endangered snake species on the site – and now, water.

(With inputs from agencies)