With Vistara ceasing operations, India's full-service airline count drops to one. The merger grants Singapore Airlines a 25.1% share in Air India, concluding another overseas-backed airline era. Vistara will operate its last flights on November 11 before rebranding as Air India.

It's Vistara's last day today! The airline will fly its final flights with its own brand on Monday, November 11 before its starts operating under Air India from tomorrow. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post, the airline says, “As the plane ascends, so do our dreams; let’s glide toward the future, where the sky isn’t the limit, but just the beginning."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As Vistara folds up, the number of full service carriers in the fast-growing Indian aviation space will come down to just one from five in a span of over 17 years.

Also, the merger -- that will see Vistara's 49 per cent owner Singapore Airlines holding 25.1 per cent stake in Air India post the merger-- will mark the sunset of another Indian airline jointly owned by an overseas carrier after the liberalisation of foreign direct investment norms.

AI brings major changes Air India stated, in the first-month post-merger, approximately 115,000 customers with pre-merger Vistara bookings are expected to travel with the unified Air India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following the merger, Vistara aircraft will operate under Air India, identified by a unique four-digit Air India code beginning with "2". For example, Vistara flight UK 955 will be re-designated as AI 2955, enabling customers to identify it when booking via the Air India website after November 12.

The routes and schedules currently operated by Vistara will remain unchanged, as will the in-flight experience, products, and services, delivered by the same crew.

To facilitate this transition, Air India has bolstered its resources at multiple touchpoints in India, coordinating with partner airports to introduce measures such as help desks at curbside entry points at hubs and metro city airports. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has also take other masures to ensure smooth transition, these includes: