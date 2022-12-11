Where’s your luggage? In 2022, too often where it wasn’t supposed to be

Frustrations were particularly high over the summer, with airlines and airports seemingly unprepared for a surge of vacationers returning to the skies after two years of travel restrictions. Mishandled bags were just one piece of the problem in what was dubbed “the summer of chaos." Canceled flights and chronic delays disrupted schedules in both the U.S. and abroad. And travelers in some airports faced hourslong waits to check in, drop off their bags and go through security screenings.