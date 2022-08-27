Which IT company gave highest salary hike to employees? A comparison of 5 firms2 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2022, 02:12 PM IST
- IT companies Coforge, L&T Infotech and Persistent Systems hiked salaries in double-digits in FY22
Coforge, L&T Infotech (LTI) and Persistent Systems (PSYS) hiked salaries in double-digits in FY22, the highest in the past four years, as per a report by brokerage and research firm Elara Capital. The report showed that median wage rise in FY22 was 2.4x five-year average wage increase for midcap Indian IT companies as acute supply-side strain necessitated roll-out of substantial salary hikes.