Which IT company gave highest salary hike to employees? A comparison of 5 firms

“IT companies are favorably positioning themselves on engineering capability/R&D service, as such service lines may emerge as key growth drivers in the next few years – Information Services Group’s (ISG) Q2CY22 ER&D grew 41% and most plays saw double-digit YoY growth in median employee compensation in FY22. Further, offshoring spiked sharply and travel expense, as a percentage of revenue, has spiked for most plays, but is still far below pre-Covid level," the note stated.

