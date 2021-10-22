Whirlpool doesn’t see appliance shortage ending soon

Manufacturers attribute the shortages to strong consumer demand, while a dearth of labor in shipping channels has slowed the movement of goods and finished products. Consumers are buying about $2 trillion worth of cars, appliances and other long-lasting purchases a month, compared with around $1.5 trillion a month for much of 2019, according to government data. That extra demand is putting pressure on the entire system, leading to delays at suppliers, ports and rail yards, according to manufacturers.

