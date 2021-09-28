NEW DELHI : Household electronics company Whirlpool of India Ltd has entered into a share purchase agreement with Elica S.p.A. to acquire an additional stake in kitchen appliance maker Elica PB India for $57 million.

Whirlpool India initially acquired a 49% equity interest in Elica PB India in 2018. The latest share purchase agreement will now give Whirlpool India an additional 38% equity interest for an estimated $57 million, bringing its total equity ownership to 87% in the company.

Elica PB India, is the local arm of Italy’s Elica S.p.A. that makes induction hobs, boilers, kitchen hoods and chimneys.

Elica PB India will now become a majority-owned subsidiary of Whirlpool India; its financial statements will be consolidated within Whirlpool India, the company said in a filing to the stock exchanges on Monday.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of September 2021. Both companies will continue to run their operations similar to their current state, Whirlpool India said in its regulatory filing.

Covid-19 has prompted more consumers to consider buying more household appliances—this is especially true of small and large devices for kitchens.

“Cooking and built-in appliances are under-penetrated categories and the demand has now accelerated with consumers picking up cooking as a passion and investing more in their kitchens," said Vishal Bhola, managing director, Whirlpool India.

Whirlpool retails products in the laundry, air-conditioning and refrigeration category. It also has a small range of microwave ovens. Since the beginning of the joint venture, Elica PB India also brought its strong distribution network and made Whirlpool cooking products widely accessible in the marketplace.

“Over the last decade, Elica PB India has built a very strong product portfolio and distribution network in India, which it has been harnessing for the last three years to build both the Elica and Whirlpool brands in the cooking category," Pralhad Bhutada, chief executive officer and director of Elica PB India said.

