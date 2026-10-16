Whistleblower complaint puts Chivas perfume’s Diljit tour tie-up under scrutiny

New Delhi/Mumbai: A whistleblower complaint sent to Pernod Ricard India executives, government authorities, industry executives and Mint has raised questions about the French liquor maker’s reported association with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert tour, which begins on 30 October, and the promotion of its Chivas Luxe Collective perfume brand.
The email, which is anonymous and unsigned and was also sent to Pernod Ricard chairman Alexandre Ricard, questions whether promoting the perfume brand’s logo could indirectly advertise alcohol, given that the product is not available for sale on any e-commerce platform. Pernod Ricard India sells alcoholic drinks across categories, including Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s Scotch whiskies, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride whiskies, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut vodka.