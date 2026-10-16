Whistleblower complaint puts Chivas perfume’s Diljit tour tie-up under scrutiny

New Delhi/Mumbai: A whistleblower complaint sent to Pernod Ricard India executives, government authorities, industry executives and Mint has raised questions about the French liquor maker’s reported association with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert tour, which begins on 30 October, and the promotion of its Chivas Luxe Collective perfume brand.
New Delhi/Mumbai: A whistleblower complaint sent to Pernod Ricard India executives, government authorities, industry executives and Mint has raised questions about the French liquor maker’s reported association with singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh’s upcoming concert tour, which begins on 30 October, and the promotion of its Chivas Luxe Collective perfume brand.
The email, which is anonymous and unsigned and was also sent to Pernod Ricard chairman Alexandre Ricard, questions whether promoting the perfume brand’s logo could indirectly advertise alcohol, given that the product is not available for sale on any e-commerce platform. Pernod Ricard India sells alcoholic drinks across categories, including Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s Scotch whiskies, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride whiskies, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut vodka.
The email, which is anonymous and unsigned and was also sent to Pernod Ricard chairman Alexandre Ricard, questions whether promoting the perfume brand’s logo could indirectly advertise alcohol, given that the product is not available for sale on any e-commerce platform. Pernod Ricard India sells alcoholic drinks across categories, including Chivas Regal and Ballantine’s Scotch whiskies, Royal Stag and Blenders Pride whiskies, Jameson Irish Whiskey and Absolut vodka.
To be sure, India restricts direct and indirect advertising of alcohol. The Central Consumer Protection Authority’s (CCPA) 2022 guidelines prohibit surrogate advertising that uses another product to circumvent restrictions on promoting alcohol. Separately, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has guidelines to assess whether brand extensions, such as perfumes or packaged water, are genuine businesses or a means of indirectly advertising liquor brands. To qualify as a genuine brand extension rather than a surrogate advertisement, a product must be registered and available in reasonable quantities in the market. The complaint questions whether Chivas Luxe Collective meets this criterion.
Chivas Luxe Collective is Pernod Ricard’s fragrance range, which the company introduced as an extension of the Chivas Regal brand in 2024 ahead of Diwali. The perfume line includes eau de parfum fragrances. The perfumes extend the Chivas Regal whisky brand into perfumes; product labels list Fraganote Fragrances Pvt. Ltd as the marketer and distributor, while Pernod Ricard India is identified as the licensee for the Chivas trademark.
The complaint comes at a time when Pernod Ricard India is preparing for a potential initial public offering (IPO), with the company having begun legal preparations and steps to convert its Indian business into a public limited company. It has yet to announce a listing timeline, though.
Mint responded to the complainant's email, seeking to establish their identity and understand the issue better, but had not received a response by press time.
Promotional material posted on social media by ticketing platform BookMyShow and reviewed by Mint lists Chivas Luxe Collective as a sponsor of Dosanjh’s concert tour. The complaint questions whether using the perfume brand in this way could indirectly promote Chivas Regal whisky.
“Pernod Ricard India is committed to responsible business practices and to complying with all applicable laws and regulations across its operations. Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes is a legitimate business operating within our Brand Extensions portfolio. In promoting our Brand Extensions, we ensure that applicable eligibility requirements are met and that the relevant brands are duly registered with the appropriate authorities. We remain confident in our position and confirm that our partnerships and related activities are conducted in accordance with applicable laws,” Pernod Ricard India said in response to a detailed email from Mint.
Mint reached out to the Delhi excise authority, the CCPA and the concert representatives for comment on the complaint and clarification on the applicable rules but had not received a response from them by press time. BookMyShow, the tour’s producer, declined to comment.
According to the BookMyShow listing, the Diljit Dosanjh RuPay Aura India Tour, presented by Chivas Luxe Collective Perfumes, will begin on 30 October, covers seven cities including Ahmedabad in Gujarat—a dry state—and conclude in December.
It is not uncommon for alcohol brands to use surrogate advertising at concerts. Beer maker AB InBev has used Budweiser 0.0, its non-alcoholic beer, to build the brand’s presence at large entertainment events, including Lollapalooza India, where it backed the main stage and ran on-ground experiences. The brand has also leveraged its association with cricket, including the Twenty20 World Cup, to reach consumers through music and sport without promoting its alcoholic beer directly.
Similarly, beer maker Kingfisher has built visibility through music festivals and sports partnerships, while Heineken uses global platforms such as Formula 1 and the Uefa Champions League, including activations around its non-alcoholic Heineken 0.0 brand. Diageo-owned Royal Challenge has also leveraged cricket through its association with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), including a partnership involving Royal Challenge packaged drinking water.
Mint has also learnt from industry sources that around 80% of Chivas Luxe Collective’s sales come from gifting through product bundles, company-sponsored events and purchases by employees at discounted rates.
ASCI told Mint that it had neither received a complaint nor come across any recent advertisement for these perfumes. While sponsorship arrangements themselves do not fall under ASCI’s code, advertisements linked to them can be assessed to determine whether they indirectly promote alcohol. Using an alcohol brand’s name for another product is not automatically surrogate advertising; the advertisement must be assessed on its own merits, including whether it is misleading or promotes the restricted product. Direct alcohol advertising is prohibited on television and restricted under state excise laws in other media.
Delhi excise circular
The questions come as the Delhi excise department has reiterated restrictions on direct and indirect advertising of alcohol. In a circular dated 8 October, which Mint has seen, the department reminded liquor licensees that advertisements promoting alcohol are prohibited across digital and social media, hoardings, banners and other publicity material. Mint has independently verified with industry players that the circular has indeed been issued. It does not name Pernod Ricard India or the Diljit Dosanjh concert specifically.
The Delhi Excise Act, 2009, prohibits direct or surrogate advertisements promoting alcohol. Section 41 provides for imprisonment of up to six months, a fine of up to ₹10 lakh, or both, for unlawful advertising. The act also provides exceptions for catalogues and price lists, as well as advertisements approved by the Excise Commissioner for consumer information and education at points of sale.
In fact, Pernod Ricard India also does not currently hold a Delhi L-1 wholesale liquor licence. Such a licence allows a company to supply liquor through the wholesale distribution system; it is different from a retail liquor licence. On 29 May, the Delhi High Court dismissed the company’s challenge to the rejection of its L-1 licence application. This licensing dispute is separate from the question of whether promoting a perfume brand could amount to surrogate advertising.