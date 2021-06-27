John McPherson was almost certain he’d get rich from the Securities and Exchange Commission’s whistleblower program. Instead, he ended up bankrupt and embittered.

Despite what the SEC called his “extraordinary and continuing" assistance in helping the agency shut down an alleged $1.4 billion investment scam, Mr. McPherson was notified last year that his whistleblower award would likely be close to zero.

The reason? The target company, Life Partners Holdings Inc., had declared bankruptcy, and the SEC never collected financial penalties it was owed. Investors, however, were able to recoup more than $1 billion through the bankruptcy process.

Mr. McPherson’s experience illustrates a little-known facet of the SEC’s whistleblower program: The regulator won’t pay awards for financial recoveries in bankruptcy proceedings, even if the affected company entered bankruptcy as a result of the agency’s enforcement actions.

Some critics say that discourages people from reporting the most egregious frauds—Ponzi schemes and companies with major accounting chicanery—which often collapse or end up in bankruptcy court.

“It’s lunacy on the part of the SEC to interpret the rules that way," says Harry Markopolos, a financial sleuth who has partnered on whistleblower cases with Mr. McPherson. Mr. Markopolos is famed for trying, but failing, to get the SEC to investigate Bernard Madoff’s huge Ponzi scheme.

The 2008 collapse of Mr. Madoff’s securities firm was a major reason Congress established the SEC’s whistleblower program in 2010. But under the SEC’s interpretation of the rules, Mr. Markopolos says, “I wouldn’t have been paid anything" for turning in Mr. Madoff, because the Madoff firm filed for bankruptcy as soon as its fraud finally came to light.

Mr. Markopolos says many major frauds, including WorldCom Inc. and Enron Corp., also ended up in bankruptcy.

The SEC declined to comment. The agency, in revising and clarifying rules for its whistleblower program last year, said that by statute it can only pay awards based on actions brought by it or other government entities, not from bankruptcies, which are private actions. That is true, it said, even if a bankruptcy in some way results from SEC enforcement action or the activities of a whistleblower.

Attorneys who represent whistleblowers say they have other clients who have blown the whistle on companies that ended up in bankruptcy and can’t collect on their awards, though it is unclear how often this happens.

“The problem with Ponzi schemes is that the money is gone," says Sean McKessy, a former chief of the SEC’s whistleblower office who is now in private practice representing whistleblowers.

The SEC’s whistleblower program is intended to help the regulator police the markets by rewarding citizens who provide original information about a securities violation. Successful whistleblowers can get 10% to 30% of the amount the agency collects in fines or penalties.

To date, the SEC has paid more than $900 million in awards, including a record-setting $114 million sum last October.

Although most whistleblowers are former or current company insiders, others are analysts, short sellers or industry observers. Attorneys who practice in the area say the program is skewed to incentivize blowing the whistle on deep-pocketed public companies and Wall Street firms, who can afford to pay big fines.

Mr. McPherson, a former Ernst & Young LLP forensic accountant, was a partner in a small consulting firm working in the “life settlements" industry when he discovered what he believed was fraudulent conduct by Life Partners, a publicly traded company based in Waco, Texas. Life Partners was the subject of an article in The Wall Street Journal in December 2010.

The company sold more than 20,000 individual investors fractional shares in life settlements—the right to collect on a stranger’s life insurance policy when the insured person dies. Mr. McPherson suspected the company was overcharging clients by providing misleading estimates of how quickly the insured person was likely to die.

He contacted the SEC in mid-2010, becoming a key source for the agency as it pursued a case against Life Partners. In praising his help, the SEC later noted that Mr. McPherson had communicated with its staff on more than 100 occasions and provided “voluminous pages of documents." By his own count, he spent about 3,000 hours helping the SEC over a five-year period.

Life Partners officials denied any wrongdoing, saying retail investors could still make money even if its life expectancies were off. Its chief executive, Brian Pardo, in a later self-published book, blamed much of the negative attention on competitors and short sellers. An attorney for Mr. Pardo said his client had nothing new to say on the topic.

The SEC in 2012 sued Life Partners, later telling Mr. McPherson some of its claims closely aligned with information he had provided. Despite a mixed jury verdict, the agency in 2014 won $47 million in financial penalties against the company and its top two executives.

Then came the events that cost Mr. McPherson his hoped-for whistleblower award.

The SEC asked the federal judge overseeing the case to appoint a receiver to take control of Life Partners. If that had happened, Mr. McPherson might have been in line for a whopping payout, based on the more than $1 billion later recovered by investors. The SEC has said that “monies recovered by a receiver and returned to harmed investors" could count for whistleblower-award purposes.

On the eve of a January 2015 hearing at which the judge was going to consider appointing a receiver, Life Partners filed for bankruptcy protection, saying it was doing so “to avoid the appointment of a receiver which could have liquidated the company."

The SEC quickly got the bankruptcy judge to appoint a trustee to take control of Life Partners. It was an almost identical outcome, but under the aegis of a bankruptcy court.

The trustee, who in a court filing accused Life Partners of a “wide-ranging scheme to defraud its investors," eventually set up a mechanism to return more than $1 billion over years to the retail investors in Life Partners’ fractional policies.

Last September, a decade after the original tip, the SEC told Mr. McPherson his whistleblower application was successful. The SEC staff recommended he be awarded 23% of the amount collected in the Life Partners case. But the agency said in a letter that “to date there have been no collections" in the case—meaning he shouldn’t expect much, if anything.

“I was astonished," says Mr. McPherson. “My reward for five years’ work on one of the most successful enforcement actions in the SEC’s history was zero."

Part of the reason the SEC hadn’t collected anything was due to the regulator’s own actions. When Life Partners declared bankruptcy, the SEC had a legal claim over $38.7 million, which was the company’s portion of the disgorgement and penalties the agency had won in the 2014 court judgment. But the SEC voluntarily subordinated its claim, making sure Life Partners’ retail investors collected as much as possible.

Mr. McPherson applauds the idea of protecting retail investors but believes he shouldn’t be penalized for that decision. At minimum, he thinks he should get 23% of that money, or $8.9 million.

“This outcome is deeply troubling," says Jordan Thomas, a former SEC attorney who helped establish the regulator’s whistleblower program, and now represents whistleblowers at Labaton Sucharow. “Discretionary decisions made by the commission resulted in him being denied a whistleblower award. That kind of scenario is inconsistent with the way the program was developed."

More broadly, Mr. Thomas says cases where bankruptcies keep a whistleblower from getting paid are relatively infrequent and tend to involve “low-level fraud—not the Wall Street banks but the small-time bad guys." But he thinks the loophole is big enough that the SEC should either change its rules or seek a legislative fix.

Early in the Life Partners saga, Mr. McPherson was so beguiled by the lure of whistleblower millions that he essentially quit his day job to become a full-time whistleblower, using his accounting and life-insurance knowledge to spot potential miscreants.

He has submitted whistleblower tips to the SEC on 11 companies, in several cases teaming up with Mr. Markopolos. In 2018, he took out a $1 million litigation-funding loan at very high interest rates, secured by the Life Partners whistleblower claims, to pay back taxes and continue to pursue his cases.

The SEC at one point verbally told Mr. McPherson’s lawyers that he might get a small payout of about $18,000 from the Life Partners matter. But so far, he has received nothing from a decade’s whistleblower work. A financial squeeze at one point left him unable to pay his daughter’s past-due tuition, he says, and he received an eviction notice from the local sheriff.

In January he declared personal bankruptcy.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

