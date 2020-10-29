White goods brands sales jump over last festival season

Home appliances and consumer electronics company Haier said its India business will report a 35% increase in sales in the month of October compared to a year ago period. Demand for its side-by-side refrigerators touched a record high in September, said Eric Braganza, president, Haier India. “If you compare just the ten days of Navratri and Dussehra of last year versus this year, we are up 47% as a brand," he added. Braganza said the company will report a growth over last year for the current calendar year. “November will be huge growth, it will be better than last year as it is Diwali," he said.