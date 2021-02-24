White House to meet with lawmakers about chip shortage

White House to meet with lawmakers about chip shortage2 min read . 02:17 PM IST
The White House plans to hold a meeting with lawmakers Wednesday to discuss supply-chain issues, including a global chip shortage that is hurting U.S. auto makers, according to people familiar with the plans.
President Biden has made supply-chain problems a priority and the White House has said an executive order is imminent. The administration has been holding meetings with auto companies and suppliers.
