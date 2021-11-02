White Oak Capital group completes acquisition of YES Asset Management

Commenting on the development, Prashant Khemka, Founder, White Oak Capital, said, “We welcome the YES Asset Management team and their investors as well as channel partners into the White Oak family. Together with them we are excited to further build upon the foundation laid by all of us till date. At White Oak, we have instituted a performance-first culture, earning the confidence of investors globally who have entrusted us with assets of over ₹42,000 crore in the past four years. We are excited about offering our investment expertise to retail investors across the country and we aim to launch a range of funds post necessary regulatory approvals and subsequent launch through the first half of CY2022."