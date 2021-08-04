Bengaluru: WhiteHat Jr founder and chief executive Karan Bajaj is leaving the firm, a year after selling the business to edtech major BYJU’s for $300 million.

BYJU’s co-founder Byju Raveendran informed employees about Bajaj’s exit in an internal memo on Wednesday morning.

WhiteHat Jr’s head of customer experience and delivery, Trupti Mukker, who joined the firm in December, last year, will now take over Bajaj’s role as chief executive of the company.

“Having more than exceeded all our mutually outlined goals for the first year, Karan is now ready, as we had mutually decided at the time of acquisition, to progress to the next chapter of his life. In the last year of knowing him deeply, Karan’s clarity of vision coupled with the incredible daily energy to execute relentlessly, is akin to none. While I wish he would’ve stayed longer, Karan is a force of nature and accustomed to making unconventional choices, and I wish him only the best for what will surely be an exciting path ahead," said Raveendran in an internal memo to employees on Wednesday.

In his note to employees, Raveendran added that Bajaj and his team have exceeded all expectations, while making more courses and formats available to kids in different countries.

“We’ve expanded successfully to Brazil, Mexico, Australia, UK beyond India and US, launched very creative new courses in Maths and Music beyond Coding, while also fulfilling our vision of touching every child without barriers of infrastructure or accessibility by entering the school segment at the last mile," said Raveendran.

Currently, WhiteHat Jr and BYJU’S FutureSchool enables hundreds of thousands of students to learn from more than 11,000 teachers, the BYJU’s co-founder said.

Earlier in April, this year, BYJU’s had stepped foot in international geographies of Latin America and South-East Asia, with the launch of its one-on-one live tutoring platform, BYJU’s Future School, targeted towards students in kindergarten to eight grade (K-8).

It was leveraging the WhiteHat Jr acquisition to build and bring new courses to international students.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed to write these words since WhiteHat Jr and now, BYJU’S FutureSchool have meant much more to me than just a company we started [...] Only three years ago, WhiteHat Jr was just an idea. Now, we’re a team of more than 17,000 employees and teachers in multiple countries around the world from India, Australia and UK to US and Latin America, all deeply united by our mission and values," wrote Bajaj in an internal memo to employees on Wednesday.

Bajaj is expected to take a small sabbatical before his next move.

“I’ve never had a more stretching, challenging, intense but ultimately satisfying few years in my life. And I hope I can replicate it in some form as I look ahead to try to carve out a career in public service next after transitioning deeply and taking a small sabbatical. For now, though I’ve gathered enough stories to fill a book- wait, I may just write that," hinted Bajaj in a Linkedin post while announcing his exit.

BYJU’s spokesperson declined to comment on the development.

Since its acquisition, WhiteHat Jr has been a part of controversies. In October, last year, WhiteHat Jr. was asked by the Advertising Standards Council Of India to remove its ads on social media, for violating advertising code and making ‘unsubstantiated claims’, according to media reports.

The company along with Bajaj had also filed separate defamation suit against critics Aniruddha Malpani and Pradeep Poonia worth a combined $4.5 million in November last year. WhiteHat Jr withdrew the case on Poonia in May, this year.

Over the past year, BYJU’s has been on an acquisition spree and has already acquired close to six startups in 2021 alone. It has shelled out more than $2.2 billion in acquiring complementary businesses, this year, across India and the US markets.

