WhiteHat Jr Founder Karan Bajaj has announced his resignation from the office of company's CEO, one year after the coding platform was acquired by Indian edtech major Byju's. Trupti Mukker, the Head of Customer Experience and Delivery will now head the organisation.

Announcing his decision in a LinkedIn post, Bajaj wrote, "As I move on to new paths, my deep gratitude to 17,000+ employees and teachers who weren’t a part of my life just two years ago. Thank you for trusting me through thick and thin, I know almost each one of you and will always remember you very, very warmly!"

"Also to Byju, who I’ve grown to respect deeply as a great educator with a boundary-less vision of the world, who’ll change the nature of education to active, creative learning the world over," he added.

Stating that Trupti Makker, his classmate from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore, will take his place in the company, Bajaj said "her competent, compassionate leadership will enable thousands of women to enter the mainstream workforce as WhiteHat Jr/BYJU’S FutureSchool expands into new countries and courses."

Bajaj said that he will start a career in public service "after transitioning deeply and taking a small sabbatical".

In an email to employees, Byju's founder Byju Raveendran said Bajaj and team have have "exceeded all expectations by bringing his original vision of kids being builders and creators to more countries, courses and formats than we'd set out in our plan."

"Having more than exceeded all our mutually outlined goals for the 1st year, Karan is now ready, as we had mutually decided at the time of acquisition, to progress to the next chapter of his life," he added.

Raveendran confirmed that Mukker will lead WhiteHat Jr and Byju's FutureSchool, as the companies continue to operate independently, "drawing synergies from the core as needed, and be the center of our global expansion plans".

Byju's had acquired WhiteHat Jr in August 2020 for $300 million (around ₹2,240 crore). Bajaj had started the company in 2018 as a coding training platform for children and has since added mathematics and music curriculum as well. It has also expanded to Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the UK beyond India and the US.

(With PTI inputs)

