From ATMs to fintech: India1 Payments plots next growth curve

MUMBAI : India1 Payments, India's largest white-label ATM (automated teller machine) operator, is undergoing a leadership transition as it pivots towards digital services by launching a banking technology arm to offset sluggish ATM growth in the country.

Long-time chief executive K. Srinivas, who built India1 from a startup into the country’s third-largest ATM brand, is stepping away from day-to-day operations. He will continue as executive vice-chairman, steering strategy and regulatory engagement, while “leaving the driving to the younger folks," he told Mint.

In a dual-CEO model, India1’s traditional ATM vertical will now be led by Kumar Krishnan, current chief sales and marketing officer, while its new fintech arm, Paysis, has been spun out under Rajiv Desai, the current chief operating officer.

White-label ATM operators are non-bank companies that are authorised by the Reserve Bank of India to set up, own, and operate ATMs.

ATM growth story

India1 has been a key player in India’s white-label ATM market, operating over 15,000 ATMs across the country. It holds about 40% market share in ATMs and 53% in transactions among white-label operators, said Srinivas.

India has about 250,000 ATMs in total, of which close to 36,000 are white-label machines. As of July, India1’s 14,500 ATMs make it the largest WLA player and also India’s third-largest ATM brand overall, behind only State Bank of India (61,600 ATMs) and HDFC Bank (21,300), according to data from National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI).

Its relevance is even more pronounced outside metros: India1 is the second-largest ATM brand in semi-urban and rural India with 12,100 ATMs, second only to SBI.

The company traces its roots to Banktech Group Pty Ltd, an Australia-based payments firm, which entered India through its subsidiary BTI Payments Singapore Pte Ltd. The real inflection came in 2013, when the RBI opened up the white-label ATM (WLA) space for non-banking entities. BankTech secured one of the first licences but was clear from the outset that it needed a strong local partner to scale.

It brought in ICICI Venture as a 49% shareholder, and soon after, K. Srinivas, a former Airtel consumer business president, came on board to build what was then effectively a startup into India’s largest white-label ATM operator.

In FY25, the company reported revenues of ₹670 crore and profits of ₹35 crore. Srinivas said profitability has been aided by recent policy moves, particularly the hike in interchange fees by the Reserve Bank of India.

An interchange fee is charged by the bank or company providing the ATM service, and paid by the customer's issuing bank for transactions such as cash withdrawals and balance inquiries.

From 1 May, the ATM interchange fees increased by ₹2 for financial transactions and ₹1 for non-financial transactions. The cash withdrawal fee has gone to ₹19 from ₹17 per transaction, and the balance check fee to ₹7 from ₹6 per transaction.

“With this latest interchange, we are now profitable enough to generate enough cash to roll out more and more ATMs as we speak," Srinivas said. The firm expects to expand its footprint to 20,000–25,000 ATMs in the next five years.

India1 competes with other white-label ATM operator like Hitachi (11,700 ATMs), Vakrangee (5,300), and Tata Indicash (4,500). The company also has a strong presence in semi-urban and rural markets, where it operates 12,100 ATMs, second only to SBI’s 32,000, giving it a clear edge as banks slow their own ATM deployments.

He added that in rural markets ATM usage has held up, keeping a positive outlook for the firm’s growth.

Despite holding the largest white-label ATM footprint, India1 faces a structural challenge: banks across India are shutting down ATMs, driven by the shift toward UPI and digital payments, even as cash in circulation remains at record highs. Industry experts attribute this to consolidation and the push for digital-first strategies.

To offset this decline in ATMs, India1 is expanding into "banktech", a new vertical aimed at offering technology-led transaction services for banks, moving beyond pure ATM operations and building relevance in an increasingly digital financial ecosystem.

A banktech bet

India1 is betting big on financial technology for smaller banks through its new vertical, Paysis. The arm, which started as the in-house switching backbone for India1’s ATMs, is now servicing rural co-operative and small finance banks.

“We initially set up Paysis to handle transaction processing for India1. But then we realised many small banks neither have the capability nor the financial muscle to build such infrastructure," Srinivas explained. “Our target is not ICICI or HDFC. It’s the hundreds of co-operative banks and rural banks that also need technology expertise."

Paysis today manages switching and transaction services and is a certified partner for Visa, Mastercard, and NPCI. It also offers reconciliation, card and UPI processing, and digital transaction solutions to banks. Already, the arm has signed up RBL and a few co-operative banks, with plans to scale rapidly.

“We expect that in the next two years, we are able to sign 200 co-operative banks," Srinivas said. The country currently has over 90,000 rural banks and co-operative credit institutions.

While stepping back from operations, Srinivas continues to sit on the board and remain part of industry forums such as the Confederation of ATM Industry (CATMi). For investors, too, conversations around long-term plans, including eventual exits, remain ongoing.

“The core ATM business is growing at about 10–15% annually," he said. “But the new tech vertical is a vast space, so we are taking it one step at a time, starting where our strengths lie. It’s a well-begun journey."