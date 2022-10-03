WhiteOak Capital adopts Bloomberg BTCA to analyse trading performance

The adoption of BTCA provides WhiteOak Capital with transaction cost analysis when combining its trade data with the breadth of Bloomberg’s global market data across trading benchmarks and asset classes.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Investment management and advisory firm WhiteOak Capital Asset Management has adopted Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA) to analyse and monitor trading performance.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Investment management and advisory firm WhiteOak Capital Asset Management has adopted Bloomberg Transaction Cost Analysis (BTCA) to analyse and monitor trading performance.
WhiteOak is India’s first mutual fund house to adopt Bloomberg BTCA to improve trading and compliance efficiency.
WhiteOak is India’s first mutual fund house to adopt Bloomberg BTCA to improve trading and compliance efficiency.
The adoption of BTCA provides WhiteOak Capital with transaction cost analysis when combining its trade data with the breadth of Bloomberg’s global market data across trading benchmarks and asset classes.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Through Bloomberg BTCA, WhiteOak also gets powerful trading insights that help the AMC ensure the best execution at the best price and using BTCA’s workflows, WhiteOak Capital is able to satisfy its rigorous compliance and execution policies and allow its internal risk department to examine the granular details of the entire trade flow life cycle.
“We take investor interest seriously and always look for the latest and best solutions to aid our execution. We are pleased to partner with Bloomberg to implement BTCA, which will significantly enhance and streamline our execution and monitoring capabilities to make us future-ready as we enter our next growth phase," said Aashish Somaiyaa, CEO, WhiteOak Capital Asset Management.
WhiteOak Capital already uses Bloomberg’s Asset and Investment Manager (AIM) for its order management system.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“BTCA not only helps to identify execution gaps, but it also provides an accurate P&L reference to measure trading inefficiencies alongside creating customizable reports, peer benchmarks and compliance audits. In addition, BTCA is seamlessly integrated into other Bloomberg Terminal workflows, which offer additional trading insights enabling clients to make informed decisions about improving their performance," said Rajiv Mirwani, Head of Enterprise Sales South Asia, Bloomberg.