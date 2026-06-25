Who could be JPMorgan's next CEO? Two executives emerge as frontrunners to succeed Jamie Dimon

JPMorgan Chase has reshaped its leadership hierarchy, narrowing the field of potential successors to longtime CEO Jamie Dimon. The bank promoted senior executives Doug Petno and Troy Rohrbaugh to co-presidents while announcing the retirement of Marianne Lake, a widely watched contender for the top job.

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The move offers the clearest signal yet about how JPMorgan is preparing after Dimon, whose eventual departure remains one of the most closely followed succession stories on Wall Street.

What changed at JPMorgan? JPMorgan announced a major management reshuffle on Thursday:

-Doug Petno was named CEO of the Commercial and Investment Bank.

-Troy Rohrbaugh will become CEO of Consumer and Community Banking.

Both executives were elevated to the newly created role of co-president.

Marianne Lake, a veteran executive and perceived CEO contender, will retire after more than 25 years at the bank.

Jamie Dimon described the changes as part of the bank's long-term succession planning strategy.

"The changes announced today mark an important step in our Board's thoughtful process around succession planning and development of our top leaders."

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Why is this significant? The leadership changes provide fresh clues about who could eventually replace Dimon.

For years, analysts viewed several executives as possible successors, including:

-Marianne Lake

-Jennifer Piepszak

-Doug Petno

-Troy Rohrbaugh

-Jeremy Barnum

-Mary Erdoes

With Lake retiring and Piepszak previously removing herself from consideration for the CEO role, attention is now shifting toward Petno and Rohrbaugh.

Analysts at Wells Fargo said the two newly appointed co-presidents have emerged as the frontrunners in the succession race.

Marianne Lake's exit surprises Wall Street Lake's retirement was perhaps the biggest surprise in the announcement.

She had long been considered one of the strongest candidates to succeed Dimon, due to her experience as:

-Chief Financial Officer

-CEO of Consumer Lending

-Key executive in the integration of First Republic Bank

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Her departure sparked speculation that she could eventually join another major financial institution.

Who are the new frontrunners? Doug Petno

Petno has spent decades at JPMorgan and has extensive experience across commercial banking and investment operations.

His appointment to lead the Commercial and Investment Bank places him at the center of one of JPMorgan's most profitable divisions.

Troy Rohrbaugh

Rohrbaugh has been a key architect of JPMorgan's markets and trading businesses.

As incoming CEO of Consumer and Community Banking, he will gain experience running the bank's largest customer-facing division, an important credential for any future CEO candidate.

Is Jamie Dimon leaving soon? Not necessarily.

Despite the succession moves, most analysts believe Dimon is likely to remain in charge for several more years.

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At JPMorgan's investor day earlier this year, Dimon said:

"I'm here for a few years as CEO, and maybe a few after that, as executive chairman."

Bank of America analyst Ebrahim Poonawala said the latest changes suggest Dimon remains highly engaged and is well positioned to guide the bank through major shifts involving artificial intelligence and digital assets.

The Dimon era: Why succession matters Dimon has led JPMorgan since 2006 and transformed it into the most powerful U.S. bank.

Under his leadership:

JPMorgan's market value has climbed above $890 billion.

The bank has become the largest U.S. lender by assets.

Shares have risen nearly 750%, outperforming the broader market.

JPMorgan successfully navigated the 2008 financial crisis and expanded through acquisitions such as Bear Stearns, Washington Mutual and First Republic Bank.

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His influence extends beyond banking, with investors, policymakers and governments closely monitoring his views on economic and financial issues.

Who remains in the succession race? Based on the latest restructuring, the key names still being discussed include:

Doug Petno

Troy Rohrbaugh

Jennifer Piepszak

Jeremy Barnum

Mary Erdoes

However, Wall Street increasingly views Petno and Rohrbaugh as the leading candidates after their elevation to co-president roles.

(With Reuters inputs)