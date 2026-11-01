Who is Alice Huang? US accuses ex-Megaspeed exec linked to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang of spying for China: What we know

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's reportedly close ties to a data-centre industry executive have now become a growing concern for officials in the US, Singapore and Taiwan. The executive is believed to be a Chinese intelligence source, possibly giving Beijing access to information about the world's most valuable artificial intelligence (AI) chips.

According to The Wall Street Journal, in 2025, US officials concluded that Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and top executive at Megaspeed International, passed information to the Chinese government while working with chipmaker Nvidia to build data centres in Asia. Alice Huang, who also goes by Huang Le, isn't related to Jensen Huang.

Also Read | China spy scare around Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: What we know

Who is Alice Huang? According to a 2025 New York Times report, Alice Huang has a scant online profile, but she has spent much of her career in China, which included working as a television reporter for Chinese state media. According to a biography found on the social media of one of her former employers, she also worked as a private banker.

She was also listed as a managing director for Megaspeed for its first eight months before she was removed from that role in its corporate paperwork. Alice has reportedly also described herself as the firm's chief executive.

What is she accused of? Citing people familiar with the matter, WSJ reported that authorities in Singapore, where Megaspeed is headquartered, and Taiwan have conducted separate investigations into Alice's China connections and deployed teams to monitor her movements. Officials involved in the investigations suspected that Alice was recruited by intelligence agencies in Beijing after becoming aware of what they considered a close relationship with Nvidia’s chief.

However, Singapore’s Ministry of Home Affairs clarified on 31 October that neither the government nor its officials had expressed the concerns attributed to them in the WSJ report, and that no such investigations into Alice Huang’s alleged ties to Chinese intelligence had been conducted. It separately confirmed that investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing.

In late 2024, when authorities began surveillance on Alice, she reportedly disappeared into Beijing for a while. Further, it can't be confirmed where she is now or whether she still holds a top executive role at Megaspeed.

Chinese Embassy in US rejects allegations WSJ reported that the Chinese Embassy in Washington rejected the allegations, saying that Beijing opposes what it described as the peddling of a "Chinese spy narrative" and adding that the country's technological development is grounded in "independent innovation."

An Nvidia spokesperson said, "We’re confident that if the U.S. government believes that any person is a threat to American industry, it would let us know," and added that CEO Jensen Huang's interactions with Alice "are not unusual or unexpected” given their business ties.

A representative of the Singapore Police Force said investigations into Megaspeed were ongoing and declined to give specifics. “While we do not enforce unilateral export controls imposed by other countries, we act firmly against companies and individuals who violate our laws and are engaged in fraudulent and dishonest practices,” the representative said.

Megaspeed probe and concerns over AI chip export loopholes Chipmaker Nvidia's technology is said to be one of the most valued American technology assets, making its CEO a global superstar and helping him establish a close relationship with US President Donald Trump. With Huang's encouragement, Trump has reportedly enacted industry-friendly chip and AI policies, along with approving some sales of previous Nvidia chips to Beijing while negotiating with his counterpart Xi Jinping.

In late 2024, officials from the US Commerce Department started investigating whether the Singapore-based Megaspeed was involved in diverting Nvidia's chips to China, bypassing Washington's export controls meant to protect crucial technologies.