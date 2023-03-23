Indian-origin Anand Selvakesari has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup. The announcement was made by the US-based bank via an internal note issued on Wednesday. Currently the head of consumer banking operations, he will take on the additional role 'with immediate effect'. The 32-year Citibank employee will be taking over the role from retiring COO Karen Peetz shortly.

Anand Selva began his career with Citi India in 1991 after obtaining a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and an MBA in finance and marketing from Maduari Kamraj University. He is currently responsible for the company's US Personal Banking business. Prior to this, Selva had held numerous significant roles within Citigroup over the past three decades.

The new COO will be tasked with overseeing the group's ongoing transformation programme. Peetz had reportedly joined the organisation to start that work in 2020, as regulators were ramping up their pressure on Citi.

“Anand has over 30 years of experience in Consumer Banking, Wealth Management and Commercial Banking, all of it at Citi across multiple markets globally," the company's website adds.

Prior to his role as Chief Executive Officer of Personal Banking and Wealth Management, Selva had been the CEO of Global Consumer Bank responsible for the consumer banking businesses across 19 markets globally.

“From 2019 to 2020, Anand served as the Head of the U.S. Consumer Bank and led the delivery of a single, seamless client experience across Retail Banking, Citi Retail Services and Branded Cards," the Citigroup website adds.

Selva served as the Head of Consumer Banking for Asia Pacific from 2015 to 2018, delivering eight consecutive quarters of revenue growth. He served as Head of Consumer Banking in China between 2008 and 2011 and as the Retail Banking Head in Taiwan from 2004 to 2006. He had also spent eight years in regional roles in Singapore, holding various positions in Investments, Wealth Management and Retail Banking.