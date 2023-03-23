Who is Anand Selva? All you need to know about Citigroup's newly appointed Chief Operating Officer2 min read . Updated: 23 Mar 2023, 11:06 PM IST
Indian-origin Anand Selvakesari was appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup - a role he will hold alongside his existing position as the head of consumer banking operations.
Indian-origin Anand Selvakesari has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of Citigroup. The announcement was made by the US-based bank via an internal note issued on Wednesday. Currently the head of consumer banking operations, he will take on the additional role 'with immediate effect'. The 32-year Citibank employee will be taking over the role from retiring COO Karen Peetz shortly.
