Who is—and isn’t—getting a holiday bonus this year

Ray Morrison, a 29-year-old software engineer in Youngstown, Ohio, said he was recently surprised to wake up to alerts about direct deposits to his bank account that he later learned was a $300 Christmas bonus, which came on top of a $200 Thanksgiving bonus. His employer, O.C. Tanner, a workplace software and services company based in Salt Lake City, traditionally gives bonuses throughout the year and at the holidays, said Mindi Cox, chief marketing officer and people officer. It recently added another $50 for a holiday meal, she said.