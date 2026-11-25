The US has blacklisted Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company formerly controlled by Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang, whose reported affair with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and the company's alleged role in supplying restricted Nvidia chips to China have drawn attention.

But the move has also drawn attention to Alice Huang's wider business network. Companies connected to her family and associates helped secure hundreds of millions of dollars in financing using powerful AI servers in China as security, a Reuters investigation has found.

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Previously unreported records reviewed by Reuters show that up to 764 AI servers and computing modules, valued at around $270 million, were used as security for financing arrangements. A further $31 million worth of networking equipment, which helps connect large numbers of computers, was also listed in the records.

US authorities are investigating if Megaspeed helped Chinese customers obtain Nvidia technology that is restricted from export to China.

The US Commerce Department added the company to its trade blacklist on 24 November. Megaspeed has denied wrongdoing and said Huang left the company in August 2025.

Alice Huang-linked companies financed China's AI server infrastructure The records, drawn from a Chinese central-bank credit registry, show how businesses connected to Alice Huang's family and associates helped finance expensive computing equipment for China's AI industry.

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Much of the hardware was listed at a large data centre in Shanghai associated with the Yangtze River Delta AI supercomputing centre.

One of the key companies involved was Century Litong, an Nvidia preferred cloud partner that rents powerful servers to businesses requiring large amounts of computing capacity

Also Read | Megaspeed blacklisted by US over alleged Nvidia chip diversion to China

Between May and December 2024, the company entered into five equipment-leasing arrangements covering up to 512 servers worth 1.42 billion yuan, or approximately $200 million, according to the records.

One transaction involved 128 servers, each containing eight graphics processing units, taking the total to 1,024 chips. The equipment was valued at up to $450,000 per server.

Another arrangement involved 128 servers worth $57 million. The financing came from an arm of AVIC, a Chinese state-backed aviation and defence conglomerate.

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The records also listed more than 10,000 Nvidia ConnectX-7 networking cards and 730 BlueField-3 units at the Shanghai facility.

Tencent connection and China's AI data centre network The Shanghai data centre has previously been associated with a project involving Tencent and the Songjiang district government. The two had announced plans to work together on an AI computing centre in 2020, while company filings later named Shanghai Longrui as one of the firms involved in building and running the facility.

Tencent, however, has denied any direct involvement. Speaking to Reuters, a company spokesperson said Tencent had neither built nor operated the data centre and had no business ties with Megaspeed or its subsidiaries.

The records also do not show that Tencent owned, rented or used the specific servers mentioned in the investigation.

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How Alice Huang's family and associates connect to the businesses Corporate records reviewed by Reuters link Century Litong, Century Longteng and Century Huatong to Huang's sister, Huang Yu, and her husband, investment executive Kang Wei.

Also Read | Megaspeed says Alice Huang left in 2025 as company conducts internal probe over Nvidia fallout

Century Litong was established in 2023 as a subsidiary of Shanghai Century Longteng. The latter is now wholly controlled by Century Huatong, although a Shanghai state-backed investment fund and an investment company linked to Huang Yu and Kang previously held shares.

Kang was identified as Century Longteng's executive director in a 2022 government announcement.

Century Huatong also owns 70% of a company where Alice Huang previously served as a director. It holds a stake in gaming company 7Road Holdings, whose former overseas subsidiary was renamed Megaspeed in 2023.

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The business network also extended to Wuhu, around 300 km from Shanghai. In April 2026, Wuhu Century Longteng pledged another 252 AI computing modules to Ping An Bank as security for a $70 million loan.

Nootaly, the Reuters investigation does not establish that the servers contained chips prohibited from export to China, or when and how the equipment entered the country. The dollar figures represent assets covered by financing arrangements, not necessarily fresh spending or separate purchases.