Who is Dane Stuckey, OpenAI’s new Security Executive? Sam Altman says ‘genuine expert and great leader…’

OpenAI has appointed Dane Stuckey, former CISO at Palantir, as co-chief information security officer alongside Matt Knight. This follows recent leadership changes at the AI startup after the departure of several senior staff.

Livemint, Written By Jocelyn Fernandes
Updated16 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
File image of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
File image of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. (Photo by Jason Redmond / AFP)

OpenAI has hired Dane Stuckey as co-chief information security officer to share the role with Matt Knight.

Knight was promoted to the position in September after many senior staffers at the artificial intelligence (AI) start-up put in their papers, including Chief Technology Officer Mira Murati.

Celebrating the news, OpenAI's co-founder and CEO Sam Altman posted on the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter), writing: “I am so excited about this; Dane is an example of one of those people you meet and 10 minutes in realize you are talking to a genuine expert and great leader. Welcome to the team, Dane!”

So, who is Dane Stuckley, the new security executive at ChatGPT maker OpenAI?

About Dane Stuckey

Stuckey is the former CISO of Palantir Technologies Inc. In a post on X, he wrote that he was “thrilled” to join OpenAI.

“I'm thrilled to announce that I've joined as CISO, alongside Matt Knight at OpenAI. Security is germane to OpenAI's mission. It is critical we meet the highest standards for compliance, trust, and security to protect hundreds of millions of users of our products, enable democratic institutions to maximally benefit from these technologies, and drive the development of safe AGI for the world.”

“I am so excited for this next chapter, and can't wait to help secure a future where AI benefits us all,” he added.

OpenAI Making Moves Towards Govt Contracts?

Tech Crunch reported that Stuckey joined Palantir in 2014 as a detection engineer on the information security team. Prior to that, he spent over 10 years working on "various commercial, government, and intelligence community digital forensics, incident detection/response, and security program development roles," the report said, citing his blog.

Stuckey’s experience at Palantir — which has a host of government contracts and his independent work, could signal OpenAI’s move towards a closer relationship with the Department of Defense, the report added.

(With inputs from Agencies)

First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:35 AM IST
