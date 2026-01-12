Who is Dina Powell McCormick? Former Trump adviser to take charge of Meta’s AI strategy and expansion

Dina Powell McCormick, a seasoned executive and former top adviser to US presidents, will join Meta Platforms Inc. as President and Vice Chairman, a newly created senior management role. She will oversee Meta’s strategy with a focus on AI infrastructure and building strategic partnerships with governments and investors to fund large-scale data center and AI projects.

Powell McCormick will report to CEO Mark Zuckerberg and play a key role in guiding the company’s next phase of global expansion.

Professional background Powell McCormick brings over 25 years of experience in finance, public service, and economic development. She spent 16 years at Goldman Sachs, serving on the firm’s Management Committee and leading its Global Sovereign Investment Banking division. At Goldman, she spearheaded programs such as 10,000 Women, 10,000 Small Businesses, and One Million Black Women, which aimed to drive global economic growth and opportunity.

Public service In government, she served two US presidents. Under George W. Bush, she was Senior White House Advisor and Assistant Secretary of State for Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. Under Donald Trump, she held the position of Deputy National Security Advisor, advising on global strategy and national security issues.

Recent roles Before joining Meta, Powell McCormick was Vice Chair, President, and Head of Global Client Services at BDT & MSD Partners, where she managed major global investments and client relationships. McCormick also briefly served on Meta’s board of directors before resigning in December, giving her familiarity with the company and its operations.

Role at Meta In her new position, Powell McCormick will guide the company’s overall strategic direction, oversee execution of multi-billion-dollar infrastructure and AI investments, and develop strategic capital partnerships to expand Meta’s long-term investment capacity. CEO Mark Zuckerberg highlighted her global finance experience and deep relationships as key assets for managing the company’s next phase of growth.

“Dina’s experience at the highest levels of global finance, combined with her deep relationships around the world, makes her uniquely suited to help Meta manage this next phase of growth as the company’s President and Vice Chairman,” said Zuckerberg.

