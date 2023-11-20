Who is Emmett Shear? Former Twitch Chief and new interim CEO of OpenAI
Emmett Shear, former CEO of Twitch, has been named interim CEO of OpenAI. He has ties to the effective altruism movement and has expressed concerns about the risks of powerful AI systems.
The board of OpenAI has hired former Twitch CEO and co-founder Emmet Shear as the AI startup's new interim CEO. The move comes amid calls from the company's investors, including Microsoft, Thrive Capital and Global Management, to reinstate Sam Altman as the company's CEO. Altman himself had indicated that today was the last time he would be negotiating with OpenAI's board.
