Who is Gautam Adani and why is his company tanking?3 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 06:53 PM IST
On January 24, Hindenburg Research — an activist US investment group that bets on stocks falling — accused Adani Group of committing ‘a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades’
The business empire of Gautam Adani has shed tens of billions of dollars in value on the back of a report alleging accounting fraud that the Indian tycoon's firm has strenuously rejected.
