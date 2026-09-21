Who is Harish Salve? N Chandrasekaran's legal adviser amid Tata Trusts row, his career and landmark cases

Senior advocate and former Solicitor General of India Harish Salve has said he is advising Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran amid the ongoing governance differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts.

Salve, speaking with news agency ANI, said the issue surrounding Tata Sons and the Reserve Bank of India’s regulatory directions was “very straightforward”, with the RBI requiring the company to comply with the rules applicable to Core Investment Companies (CICs).

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Salve said Tata Sons had previously taken the position that its 2019 repayment of its loans meant it was no longer required to be registered as a CIC. However, according to him, the RBI did not accept this position, noting that companies in which Tata Sons holds majority stakes continued to have loans.

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the main role of Harish Salve in the Tata Trusts and Tata Sons dispute? ⌵ Harish Salve is advising Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran amid the ongoing governance differences between Tata Sons and Tata Trusts. 2 Why did Tata Trusts challenge the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as chairman of Tata Sons? ⌵ Tata Trusts challenged the reappointment because they argued it was not validly passed due to insufficient support from Trust-nominated directors, which they maintained is a requirement per the Articles of Association. 3 How did Harish Salve characterize the regulatory issues involving Tata Sons and the RBI? ⌵ Salve described the regulatory issues regarding Tata Sons and the RBI as 'very straightforward', indicating that compliance with applicable rules for Core Investment Companies is essential. 4 Should Tata Sons pursue a public listing amidst the ongoing legal battle? ⌵ While Tata Sons has proposed a public listing to comply with RBI directives, the decision is contentious and depends on legal clarifications relating to shareholder rights and board approvals. 5 What landmark cases has Harish Salve been involved in during his legal career? ⌵ Harish Salve has been involved in several landmark cases, including the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice and the Vodafone tax dispute in India.

“One important thing is they have to turn into a public company. That’s all that there is to it,” Salve said.

Who is Harish Salve? Harish Salve is a senior advocate who practices at the Supreme Court of India. Among other prominent cases, Salve fought the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Globally reputed for arbitration and litigation, Salve’s practice also includes public international law, human rights, civil fraud, public, energy and tax.

Salve is admitted to the Bar in England & Wales and was appointed as a King's Counsel for the courts of England and Wales in 2020.

Harish was formerly Solicitor General of India and is a Senior Advocate at the Indian Bar (1992), practising largely in the Supreme Court of India. In 2015, Salve was awarded one of India’s highest accolades, the Padma Bhushan.

Early life and education Harish Salve, 71, was born into a Marathi family in Dhule, Maharashtra, India, in 1955. His father, NKP Salve, was a chartered accountant and prominent politician of the Congress party. His mother, Ambriti Salve, was a doctor. Salve’s grandfather, PK Salve, was a successful criminal lawyer and his great-grandfather was a munsif (subordinate judge).

Salve did his schooling at St. Francis De'Sales High School, Nagpur, Maharashtra. He completed his Chartered Accountancy from ICAI and LLB from Nagpur University. The former chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde was his classmate in school. Before he became a lawyer, Salve practised Chartered Accountancy in taxation. He began his legal career as an intern in 1980 at JB Dadachandji & Co.

Salve's Career as lawyer In July 2013, Salve was admitted to the Bar of the United Kingdom and Wales based on his qualifications and experience at the Bar, waiving the requirement for pupillage or English qualifications.

Salve started work as a Chartered Accountant, doing taxation work exclusively. He joined JB Dadachanji & Co as a trainee and then as an associate. Salve then shifted to counsel practice and joined the Chamber of Soli Sorabjee, former Attorney General of India, in 1980. Later, Salve set up independent chambers in 1986 and was designated a Senior Advocate in 1992.

Salve became the Solicitor General of India in 1999, youngest ever Solicitor General at the age of 43 years. He returned to private practice in November 2002.

Landmark Cases Kulbhushan Jadhav Case (India v. Pakistan, 2019): Salve represented India at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) challenging the death sentence of an Indian national by a Pakistani military court. He famously charged a symbolic fee of ₹1.

Vodafone Tax Dispute (2012): Salve defended Vodafone in a massive $2.5 billion retrospective tax case against the Indian government, winning a landmark judgment in the Supreme Court of India.

Reliance Gas Dispute (2009): Salve represented Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Industries Limited in the high-stakes Krishna-Godavari basin natural gas supply dispute against Anil Ambani's Reliance Natural Resources Limited.

The issue surrounding Tata Sons and the RBI’s regulatory directions is very straightforward.

Salman Khan Hit-and-Run Appeal (2015): Salve appeared for Bollywood actor Salman Khan, helping secure relief in his 2002 hit-and-run conviction case.