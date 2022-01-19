OPEN APP
This is the tale of the other Tata brother. While the older brother Ratan Tata is often seen to hit headlines, the younger one Jimmy Tata lives a quiet reticent life in a humble flat in Colaba. ‘Low profile like the Tata group,’ businessman Harsh Goenka points out. 

Though a shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, Jimmy never was interested in business. 

Noting him to be a great  squash player, Goenka further asserted, “would beat me every time."

Followers reacted enthusiastically.

One said, When someone like legendary JRD adopts, then the life begins at different level. The 2 brothers were apart by JRD.

No Sir, we never knew him. Thank you, however for introducing him to us. He seems a content man with whatever he has. Destiny after all has diffrent things for different people, said another

May be they work in silence but their results make high decibel noise and instead of profile they stress on vision and special ' tata culture '

As per reports, Jimmy never kept a mobile phone, newspapers have been his only source of information. Even then he is aware of every development of the Tata group. 

