Who is Jimmy Tata? Meet the low profile brother of Ratan Tata

Who is Jimmy Tata? Meet the low profile brother of Ratan Tata1 min read . 07:05 PM IST
- Jimmy Tata lives a quiet reticent life in a humble flat in Colaba, Harsh Goenka says
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
This is the tale of the other Tata brother. While the older brother Ratan Tata is often seen to hit headlines, the younger one Jimmy Tata lives a quiet reticent life in a humble flat in Colaba. ‘Low profile like the Tata group,’ businessman Harsh Goenka points out.
This is the tale of the other Tata brother. While the older brother Ratan Tata is often seen to hit headlines, the younger one Jimmy Tata lives a quiet reticent life in a humble flat in Colaba. ‘Low profile like the Tata group,’ businessman Harsh Goenka points out.
Though a shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, Jimmy never was interested in business.
Though a shareholder in Tata Sons and several other Tata companies, Jimmy never was interested in business.
Noting him to be a great squash player, Goenka further asserted, “would beat me every time."
Followers reacted enthusiastically.
One said, When someone like legendary JRD adopts, then the life begins at different level. The 2 brothers were apart by JRD.
No Sir, we never knew him. Thank you, however for introducing him to us. He seems a content man with whatever he has. Destiny after all has diffrent things for different people, said another
May be they work in silence but their results make high decibel noise and instead of profile they stress on vision and special ' tata culture '
As per reports, Jimmy never kept a mobile phone, newspapers have been his only source of information. Even then he is aware of every development of the Tata group.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!