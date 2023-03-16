Who is K Krithivasan? All you need to know about TCS' CEO to be2 min read . Updated: 16 Mar 2023, 08:58 PM IST
K Krithivasan has been appointed the CEO designate and is set to take over later this year following the exit of Rajesh Gopinathan, subject to shareholders' approval.
Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down from his role on Thursday. K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO designate and is slated to take over the top role after September 15 this year, subject to shareholders' approval.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×