Tata Consultancy Services MD and CEO Rajesh Gopinathan stepped down from his role on Thursday. K Krithivasan has been appointed as the CEO designate and is slated to take over the top role after September 15 this year, subject to shareholders' approval.

"The Board has nominated K Krithivasan as the CEO Designate, with effect from 16th March 2023. Krithivasan will go through a transition with Rajesh Gopinathan and will be appointed as the Managing Director and CEO in the next financial year," the statement said.

Krithivasan is currently the President and Global Head of the Banking Financial Services and Insurance Business Unit at Tata Consultancy Services.

“He is responsible for planning and executing growth strategies, improving financial performance, and enhancing customer mindshare and market positioning. He has helped key clients with digital transformation, change management cycle acceleration, achieving value beyond cost optimization, and establishing IT program governance," reads an excerpt shared on the company's website.

Having joined the company in 1989, he had held various leadership roles in his long career - in delivery, relationship management, large-program management, and sales.

He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras and a Master’s Degree in industrial and Management Engineering from IIT Kanpur.

The move comes at a time when the Indian IT industry is facing a challenging macro-economic environment in its key markets — the United States and Europe.

TCS reported a rise of 11% in net profit to ₹10,846 crore for the quarter ended December 2022. The revenue from operations came at ₹58,229 crore - up 19% year-on-year. The company's scrip ended 0.44% down at ₹3,184.75 on BSE.