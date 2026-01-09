Who is Kedar Lele? Haleon announces ex-Castrol India MD as new president for India subcontinent

Haleon announced on Friday the appointment of Kedar Lele as its new President for the India Subcontinent, following a period of vacancy. Lele joins the consumer healthcare company from Castrol India Ltd, where he served as the Managing Director.

The top executive will officially assume his new role starting this month, taking over from Navneet Saluja, the former ISC General Manager, who retired in October 2025 after a distinguished tenure, according to an official company statement.

Before joining Castrol, Lele built an extensive career at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where he worked for nearly two decades. During his tenure, he held multiple senior roles across different functions.

Haleon is the company behind the manufacturing and distribution of a range of well-known consumer products, including Eno, Sensodyne, Iodex, and Crocin, which are widely sold across the country.

Kedar Lele's role and responsibilities In this role, Lele will also become a member of the Haleon Executive Team (HET), the company’s global leadership forum, further strengthening alignment with the organisation's ‘Win as One’ strategy, the company said.

He brings over 25 years of experience across various sectors, including Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), advertising, digital innovation, and the automotive industry.

“As ISC President, Lele will drive India’s leadership in powering Haleon’s ambition of reaching 1 billion more consumers by 2030 and advance its purpose of delivering better everyday health with humanity,” the company said in the release.

The new President's previous experience Before his tenure with Castrol, Lele spent two decades at Hindustan Unilever Ltd, where he held senior roles including Executive Director for Sales and Customer Development in South Asia and Chairman & Managing Director of Unilever Bangladesh.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Lele spent almost a year and a half at Castrol. He has also worked with Kimberly-Clark Lever Ltd as a marketing executive in the past.

Lele holds an MBA in Strategic Marketing and Operations from the Indian School of Business and a postgraduate diploma in Marketing Communications from MICA, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

Additionally, he serves on the board of TVS Automobile Solutions and previously served as the Vice President at the Foreign Investors Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Bangladesh.

What does Haleon do? Haleon in India is a consumer healthcare company that offers over-the-counter (OTC) products to address everyday health needs. Originally, it is an England-based company, which is operating worldwide